Sean Dorsey, superintendent of Manitou Springs School District 14, understands that the doors to his district can swing in both directions.

Of the 1,450 students currently attending Manitou schools, 666 reside in other area districts, including 390 from Colorado Springs District 11 and 147 from Woodland Park. But Dorsey, whom the Manitou Board of Education unanimously selected as superintendent in April, knows his students are equally free to seek their education elsewhere.

“We are a district that is built on choice,” Dorsey said. “Almost 50% of our kids live outside the district. But while we want to attract students and families, we also want to retain the ones we have, and the way to do that is to make sure this remains a great place for parents to send their kids.”

The way to do that, Dorsey said, is to continue to provide challenging academics, engaging electives and enriching after-school programs including Connect 14, an initiative that offers students a broad spectrum of activities ranging from animal husbandry to robotics.

“I believe in this district,” said Dorsey, who fills the leadership role vacated when Elizabeth Domangue stepped down in January. “That’s why I’m excited to bring my kids here with me. They’re ninth graders, and they’re coming here instead of Sand Creek High School, because I believe Manitou provides a great educational experience for students.”

Dorsey started out as a special education teacher at Greeley West High School, where he “fell in love with teaching” and began to develop a hands-on approach that has served him well in his various leadership roles.

“But I never really imagined that I would (be a superintendent),” Dorsey said.

Serving as an assistant principal in the Fountain-Fort Carson and Widefield school districts helped Dorsey hone his leadership skills, and his 13-year tenure as assistant superintendent of District 49’s Sand Creek zone helped him learn to manage the diverse needs of a large staff and student body, he said.

“(Sand Creek) is a large zone. We were responsible for between 4,000 and 5,000 kids,” Dorsey said. “It was a big job, I did it for a long time, and I felt like it really prepared me to serve here.”

Staff turnover will be another significant challenge, according to Dorsey. In recent years, District 14 has consistently been one of the Pikes Peak region’s highest-performing school districts, but parents and former staff members have expressed concerns about the district’s staff turnover rate, which went from 8.41% in 2019, to 23.56% in 2022, employment data show.

“We obviously want to attract and retain quality staff,” the superintendent said. “Competitive salary and benefits are important in attracting staff, but they’ll only stay if they enjoy coming to work.”

Staff members want to believe that someone is listening to them, Dorsey said.

“We need to authentically engage with staff on a regular basis and make sure they have the time, tools and resources to do their job well,” he said. “We need to understand what’s working well for (teachers), and what’s not. And we need to make sure they have input on decisions that affect their jobs.”

Years from now, when Dorsey looks back on his tenure at Manitou Springs, he wants to be able to say he abided by the “campground rule” — to leave the district better off than it was when he arrived.

“I want to make sure students are having a great experience, that parents and community members are being served well, that this is a great place for staff to work, and a great place for parents to send their students,” he said. “If I can do that, then my time here will have been a success.”