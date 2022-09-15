When school resumed in Colorado Springs last month, two districts began their 2022-2023 academic year under new leadership. One district promoted its new leader from within; the other hired a new superintendent after a nationwide search.

Michael Gaal of District 11 and Peter Hilts of District 49 assumed leadership of their districts in June and July, respectively.

Gaal is an Air Force Academy graduate and retired Air Force officer who has served in several educational leadership positions around the country, including chief operating officer for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan; chief of staff at Oakland Unified School District; and deputy chancellor of innovation and systems improvement at District of Columbia Public Schools.

After a nationwide search, D-11 unanimously selected Gaal from a pool of three finalists. Hilts, who was serving as D-49’s chief education officer at the time, was one of the finalists for the D-11 job.

Hilts has been a fixture in Colorado Springs education for two decades. After spending 10 years in leadership roles at The Classical Academy, he joined D-49 in 2013. As D-49’s chief education officer, he shared leadership duties with two other top administrators: a chief business officer and a chief operations officer.

In July, business chief Brett Ridgway and operations chief Pedro Almeida resigned, leaving Hilts as the sole remaining member of the district’s “three-chief” leadership team. On July 13, the school board unanimously voted to appoint Hilts as its chief executive officer, contracting with him to organize and lead the administrative team.

Gaal and Hilts have both taken over districts that have seen a recent shakeup in leadership. Both D-11 and D-49 have conservative-majority school boards after last November’s election. Almost immediately, D-11’s new board members questioned the efficacy of, and necessity for, the equity and inclusion initiatives authored by previous superintendent Michael Thomas. In March, Thomas and the district mutually agreed to part ways.

In D-49, the ideologically divided school board has led to contentious meetings, which Ridgway and Almeida both mentioned as part of the reason they resigned.

Hilts referred to the board members’ disagreements as “healthy debate” and said the board tends to pull together on the decisions that matter most.

“We’ve had several months now with multiple unanimous decisions that followed healthy debate and robust public input,” Hilts said. “That’s what I’ve seen. I’ve seen our board making informed decisions — often unanimously, but not always — that they believe are in the best interest of the district.”

D-49’s biggest challenge, Hilts said, to continue to deliver quality education while meeting the evolving needs of a growing community.

“I think the pressure to respond to community identity, community politics, community culture — those pressures are higher than ever,” he said. “I believe handling those pressures while delivering consistently great education ¯ hybrid, blended, online, work-based, college preparatory, and traditional — all simultaneously … is a great challenge, and it’s what inspires me to keep getting better.”

The district’s enrollment, currently at about 25,000, continues to grow every year, according to Hilts, a school-choice advocate. One of his priorities will be to ensure that staffing and academic programs grow at a rate commensurate with the student population.

“On the one hand, we have been the fastest-growing school district in the state of Colorado, and at the same time, we have consistently improved our academic performance. That means we’re getting better academically even while we are adding new families, and students, and staff, and building schools.”

Hilts said that, over the next few years, he expects improvements in school performance and local transparency. He also said D-49 is poised to become a state leader in school pathways.

“We’re going to lead the way in terms of concurrent enrollment, work-based learning, college and career preparation,” he said. “I will put our (school pathway) options up against any district in Colorado, including districts that are five times our size, with far more resources."

Gaal assumes leadership of a district whose primary challenge is declining enrollment. D-11 has lost an average of 1,000 students per year over the past four years, officials said.

Reversing the enrollment trend will begin with reestablishing trust, internally and externally, according to Gaal.

“Trust is the most fundamental part of any single relationship, and this is a relationship game,” he said. “If we don’t have trust, then we’re never going to be able to get anywhere. So I think you’ll see me out and about. I’ll shake hands, I’ll listen to you when you’re happy with what we’re doing, and I’ll be listening and taking notes when you’re not happy with what we’re doing.”

Achievement gaps were a major point of emphasis for Gaal’s predecessor, Michael Thomas. The recently released Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) scores suggest the gaps remain. In English language arts, 43.9% of white students in D-11 met or exceeded standards, compared with 22.6% of Black students and 24.2% of Hispanic students. In math, 10.7% of Black students and 14.8% of Hispanic students met or surpassed expectations, compared with 32.6% of white students in the district.

Gaal said he is confident in the district’s ability to close those gaps.

“I understand that there are segments of our community, particularly in District 11, that require more resources and more attention,” he said. “Those gaps will be closed under this leadership. How that was measured in the past is not necessarily mine to evaluate. Mine is to implement programs so that we deliver on it pushing forward.”

D-11’s new superintendent began his tenure with a 90-day “look, listen and learn” tour, he said. Gaal has evaluated the district, is encouraged by what he has seen, and is ready to get to work, he said.

“We need to stem the loss of children from the district. We have to get after that immediately,” he said. “We’re not going to wait a year and a half to come up with a plan. There’s no time for that; there’s urgency.”

“I’ve seen the report card that went out in the last year or so, on our failure to educate all students. I see that we’re 158th, and those are numbers that we want to be able to turn around. I know that we can turn them around,” Gaal said.