Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs has multiple buses that were impacted by a nationwide recall.
"We got confirmation that 14 of our buses are impacted by the recall," Christine O' Brien the Harrison School District 2 Public Information Officer wrote to 11 News. "Our technicians are inspecting buses daily and are working out a plan with the manufacturer to get them repaired two at a time in Denver. None of our routes will be adversely impacted."
Parents were notified by D-2.
