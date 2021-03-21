More than a quarter of COVID-19 outbreaks reported this week by El Paso County occurred in schools, according to health department data, as the county sits at a critical juncture in its battle with the the virus.
Seven new outbreaks were reported by the county health department Wednesday, two at schools: Antelope Trails Elementary, in Academy District 20; and Pikes Peak Community College's Centennial campus.
The department updates its outbreaks list weekly. It focuses its efforts on settings identified by the state as being high risk for large outbreaks, including residential care facilities, jails, schools, camps and colleges, according to its website.
Cases of COVID in the county this past week averaged the same as the week prior. But the percent of those testing positive rose nearly 30% week over week, according to county data. On Saturday that number sat around 6%, just above the 5% ceiling recommended by the World Health Organization for communities wishing to resume normal activities.
"We are on a knife's edge in terms of the local pandemic tipping toward improvement or worsening," wrote Dr. Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College microbiology professor with a history of highly accurate El Paso County virus projections, on Sunday. She cited an announcement made this past week by state officials that two highly contagious strains that are harder to detect and more resistant to treatment may comprise nearly a third of cases in the state.
The following is what has been reported about COVID-19 incidence and quarantines in the region’s largest school districts. Note that not all districts have a data dashboard, and not all dashboards display the same metrics.
Colorado Springs School District 11 had 22 positive coronavirus cases as of Saturday, up from 10 the week prior. The district has had 649 positive cases since the school year began. For more information, see the district dashboard at www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Academy School District 20’s shows 33 active isolations and nearly 600 active quarantines. It also shows a cumulative positive COVID count of 546, up from 524 the week prior. To learn more, visit asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app.
Lewis-Palmer District 38’s dashboard shows nine current positive cases, up from four the week before. Current quarantines are at 85, down from 222 the week prior. Total cumulative positives sit at 181. To visit the district’s dashboard, go to www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024.
Widefield District 3 does not display a COVID-19 dashboard on its website, but the district does post periodic updates on current cases. As of March 4, the district showed no new positive cases. To learn more, visit wsd3.org/about/covid-19.
District 49, which plans to return to full in-person learning March 29, had 78 students in quarantine as of Sunday. The district’s dashboard can be seen at https://d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.
Harrison School District 2 reported two positive cases in the past week, for a total of 177 this school year. To learn more, visit www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 has seen 152 positive cases to date. To learn more, visit https://www.cmsd12.org/district_information/c_o_v_i_d-19_updates/d12_c_o_v_i_d-19_dashboard.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 saw six positive student cases from March 12-19, and one positive staff member. It has seen 241 cumulative positives, between students and staff. For information on the district’s COVID-19 incidence, visit https://www.ffc8.org/domain/1565.
Manitou Springs School District 14 reported one positive case as of March 14. For more information, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zmLYGV3KDEJeNZvFSMRBDtBY79aH3qRtYT-Gr69O4eY/edit.