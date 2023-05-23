As the Mitchell High School class of 2023 crossed the Broadmoor World Arena stage and received diplomas on Tuesday, the ceremony held additional meaning for some: It was a promise of academic pursuits to come, of a future in which higher education could be achieved without mounds of student debt trailing in its wake.

Forty-one students comprise the inaugural cohort of the Mitchell Promise, an initiative brought to Colorado Springs School District 11 by the Dakota Foundation and the Legacy Institute. Qualifying graduates receive full-ride scholarships to Pikes Peak State College under the new partnership.

The Mitchell Promise was “life changing” for student Victor Torres, whose dream of one day becoming a wildlife officer stood behind cumbersome financial barriers, he said. His dad considered a third job just to make ends meet and support his son’s pursuit of success.

Instead, Torres will attend PPSC for his first two years of undergraduate studies before transferring to a four-year institution to complete his degree in wildlife conservation and biology.

“I chose Mitchell Promise because I didn’t want to put anyone through that. I didn’t want them to struggle just so I could be happy,” Torres said. “Now I can focus more on studies and less on how I’m going to pay for it.”

PPSC primarily offers associate’s degrees, which often require just two years of schooling. The state college is a popular option, however, for students planning to transfer to larger institutions after accumulating credits at lower to no costs.

The concept appealed to student Carolina Vargas, who recalled watching her brother’s financial struggles as he worked to pay for his education. Entire paychecks were devoted solely to college with little room for outside spending.

Although Vargas was initially hesitant, encouragement from her senior counselor, Christine Braun, and from her family prompted her to pursue the Mitchell Promise.

“Don’t be dumb. Apply for it,” she recalls her parents saying. “It’s been like a blessing to us.”

The scholarship targets middle income families that might not receive as much state and federal grant assistance as those with lower incomes, according to D-11 Career and College Access Coordinator Leilani Mullins.

Students must meet certain requirements in order to receive a Mitchell Promise scholarship, Mullins said. In addition to credit and competency requirements established at the district level, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, have a 90% attendance rate, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and apply for and get admitted to PPSC.

“We definitely want to be good stewards of the tax money that is paid to us,” Mullins said. “We want to give funding to students who we believe have the ability to be successful.”

The Mitchell Promise was conceived as an incentive for students at one of D-11’s lowest achieving high schools recently on the verge of outside intervention that could have resulted in closure.

In 2019, Mitchell received its fourth consecutive “priority improvement” rating for failing to meet achievement, growth and postsecondary workforce-readiness expectations, according to the Colorado State Board of Education. The rating, determined by the state board’s performance frameworks, is a warning to improve or else face action: If a school retains the status for five consecutive years, the state board must direct an action that could include management by an outside entity, conversion to a charter school or closure.

After COVID temporarily paused the framework in 2020 and 2021, Mitchell and D-11 representatives presented a comprehensive plan for improving student outcomes at a hearing before the state board last spring. The board voted unanimously in favor of the school’s plan, thereby extending its accountability clock an additional two years before board intervention. Mitchell will face another hearing after 2024 performance ratings.

Last year the school’s graduation rate sat at 63%, well below the state’s average of 82%, according to Colorado Department of Education data.

This year, that rate rose to 94%, according to Principal George Smith, who marked the occasion by shaving a heart in his hair in the style of his poster doppelgänger Drake. The class of 2023 also raked in more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

“This idea of student futures is an area of heavy dialogue and investment for District 11 going forward. Our work is not done on graduation day,” Superintendent Michael Gaal said. “The report on our work starts today.”

The Mitchell Promise pilot program is fully funded through the class of 2025 with up to $200,000 each year. The program demonstrates D-11’s commitment to students from preschool through grade 14, according to Gaal. The district will seek additional funding, either through philanthropic donations or taxpayer ballot measures, to continue the program in perpetuity.

In time and with appropriate funding, Gaal said, the district intends to expand the program to other high schools. That way, students like Torres can cross the graduation stage in confidence.

“Before I even found out about (the Mitchell Promise), I was really stressed out. I was more concerned, ‘How am I going to pay for college? What if I don’t get any scholarships?’” Torres said. “Now I’m stress free.”