What are the COVID-19 protocols and mask rules for schools in the Colorado Springs area as the 2021-22 school year begins?
Colleges and universities
Colorado College - CC is requiring masks and vaccinations on campus. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students, as well as a percentage of fully vaccinated students, will be required to participate in weekly testing. The college will continue to test wastewater to detect emerging cases of COVID-19.
Pikes Peak Community College - Masks required in all indoor spaces. More info here.
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs - Masks required in all indoor spaces and students are required to be vaccinated. More info here.
Schools
Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 – No mask requirement.
Harrison District 2 – Masks not required, but “highly encouraged.”
Widefield District 3 – Masks not required but “encouraged for everyone regardless of vaccination status.”
Colorado Springs District 11 – Masks not required, but “strongly encouraged” for students age 12 and over who have not been fully vaccinated.
Cheyenne Mountain District 12 – Masks required in all indoor spaces. More info here.
Manitou Springs District 14 – Masks required in all indoor spaces. More info here.
Academy District 20 – No mask requirement.
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 – Fort Carson schools are requiring masks in accordance with the federal mandate. In Fountain schools, masks are encouraged but not required.
Ellicott District 22 – No mask requirement.
Peyton District JT-23 – No mask requirement.
Hanover District 28 – No mask requirement.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 – Masks encouraged, but not required.
School District 49 – No mask requirement. D-49 will not report positive COVID-19 cases to public health agencies and will not cooperate with requests for contact tracing, according to a recent communication from the district. More info here. Gov. Jared Polis, meanwhile, says D-49 must report positive cases to a public health agency. Read more here.
Edison School District 54-JT – No mask requirement.
Woodland Park District RE-2 - No mask requirement.