Citing an uptick in positive COVID cases in El Paso County, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 has reinstated a mask mandate for all students, staff members and visitors while indoors until Jan. 28.
The district announced the requirement in a letter on Monday to staff and families, saying that since its return from winter break, the county has seen a 24% increase in positive cases.
In December, the district announced it was getting rid of masks.
The mask reinstatement started Wednesday, as the district said "wearing a facial covering or mask is required to be worn indoors in all district schools and facilities for all students, staff, and visitors, consistent with (the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) and (El Paso County Public Health) recommendations."
