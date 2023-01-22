Elizabeth Domangue is stepping down as Manitou Springs School District 14 superintendent.
At a special meeting on Friday, Domangue and the Manitou school board mutually agreed to part ways, with Domangue signing a separation agreement and the board unanimously voting to accept it. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Parents, former staffers ask Manitou Springs School District 14's board to investigate spike in employee turnover
“Dr. Elizabeth Domangue is leaving Manitou Springs School District 14 in a better position in many ways than when she arrived here over 3½ years ago,” board President Natalie Johnson said at the conclusion of the meeting. “We wish (her) well and thank her for her thousands of hours that she has spent diligently working to take care of our students.”
Domangue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since Domangue assumed leadership in 2019, District 14 has consistently been one of the Pikes Peak region's highest-performing school districts. The state did not administer Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing in 2020 because of COVID-19, and in 2021, test scores reflected significant learning loss throughout the state. But Manitou Springs' English Language Arts scores actually went up from 2019, and continued to rise in 2022.
But parents and former staff members have expressed concerns about the district’s staff turnover rate, which has more than doubled since 2019, according to data presented at an October school board meeting by a grassroots parent organization called Stand Up For Manitou. The school district’s turnover rate jumped from 8.41% in 2019, to 23.56% in 2022, according to the data.
Johnson said the board will begin to discuss next steps during its Monday retreat, and that Domangue would “support the district as needed” in the coming months.
“We will make sure the communication between us and the community is ongoing, and we will work diligently to continue the great work that Elizabeth has been doing for our district,” Johnson said.