Manitou Springs School District 14 announced Assistant Superintendent Eric McMartin will serve as interim superintendent following Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue's departure after signing a separation agreement at a special meeting on Friday.

The school board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss interim leadership. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed online.

Domangue and the Manitou school board mutually agreed to part ways, with the board unanimously voting to accept Domangue's signed separation agreement on Friday. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Students, staff, families and the community will participate in the transition process, according to the release.

“I will never not say it.. ..Manitou Springs School District is an amazing school district with so many wonderful people and unique opportunities in the most beautiful setting,” Domangue said in a news release Monday. “I feel especially fortunate to have gotten to know our students, staff, and families over the years.”