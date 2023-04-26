Manitou Springs School District 14 announced the selection of Sean Dorsey as its next superintendent, according to a news release Thursday. The district expects Dorsey to start in his position “no later than July 1.”

Dorsey is the current assistant superintendent for the Sand Creek Zone in School District 49. His previous roles include principal at Colorado Springs School District 11’s Wasson High School, assistant principal in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Widefield School District 3 and as a special education teacher in Greeley.

“The selection process confirmed what I already knew about MSSD14…that it is a tight-knit community deeply passionate about meeting the needs of the whole child,” Dorsey stated in the release. “I grew up in a small town similar in size to Manitou Springs and its surrounding communities. I understand firsthand and appreciate the value of education and experiences in a smaller setting.”

The school district launched its search in January after former Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue stepped down mid-year in mutual agreement with the board.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Dorsey was one of four finalists announced earlier this month. Other finalists included Andy Burns, executive director of student support services in Pueblo School District 60; Jim Fraley, assistant superintendent of instruction for Laramie County School District in Wyoming; and Jim Smith, assistant superintendent for strategic planning and community engagement in Academy School District 20.

“As we celebrate our graduates and shift into spring and summer, we look forward to our future as a district and are ready to begin our work with Sean Dorsey at the helm,” board of education President Natalie Johnson said.