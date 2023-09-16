A Ute Pass Elementary School teacher is in the running for the state’s teacher of the year.

Sixth-grade teacher Miles Groth, who teaches arts and sciences at the Manitou Springs School District 14 school, is one of seven finalists for the 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year award. The Colorado Department of Education will announce a sole finalist in October who will become the state's nominee for National Teacher of the Year, according to a news release.

The annual recognition honors “an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire profession of Colorado.”

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized for this honor amongst other incredible educators,” Groth said in a D-14 news release. “For years, I have worked to provide students with a unique approach to public education that values relationships and connections to the natural world. I'm excited for the opportunity to share how exciting learning in my class and our school is!"

Groth has been with D-14 for 10 years and is described as having a dynamic teaching style that has “left an indelible mark on the school community.” He created the Mountain Academy of Arts and Sciences nearly decade ago, which focuses on experiential learning, integrated lessons and environmental stewardship. Last year his curriculum became the only school-based program in the country to earn a Leave No Trace Youth Program Accreditation and one of eight programs total.

“Our school and district are extremely proud of Miles and the work that he has done to provide students with non-traditional learning experiences!” Ute Pass Elementary School Principal Jackie Powell said in the D-14 news release. “Miles is someone who works tirelessly to remove barriers in a student’s education, and the results are seen and felt throughout our entire community. He believes that a classroom is not confined to four walls, and that young learners can have a voice in their educational decisions. ”

The award is supported by the Denver 7 television station and the Boettcher Foundation and presented by CDE, Adams State University and Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Other finalists include the following: