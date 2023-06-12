Mike Edmonds, who recently announced his retirement from Colorado College, will serve as interim head of school as The Colorado Springs School undergoes a transition in leadership, according to a recent news release.

The announcement comes as Tambi Tyler, CSS’s 10th head of school, told officials that she would step down to spend time with her family and pursue other career opportunities.

During Tyler’s three-year tenure, CSS increased enrollment, celebrated its 60th anniversary and navigated the challenges and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated.

“CSS students were able to attend classes in-person throughout 85% of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said school spokeswoman Megan Winnicker. “I think that speaks volumes about Tambi’s leadership.”

Edmonds, a past member of the school’s board of trustees, will assume leadership in September and will serve as interim head of school for the 2023-2024 academic year.

During more than 30 years at Colorado College, Edmonds served in a number of roles, including dean of students and senior vice president. From 2020 to 2021, he served as acting co-president, making him the first Black leader in the history of the college. Edmonds was awarded an honorary degree at CC’s recent graduation.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Edmonds join our community after his remarkable 30-plus-year career at Colorado College,” said Heather Kelly, president of CSS’s board of trustees.

Joining Edmonds in steering the school through its leadership transition will be Ellen Crow, who will serve as interim associate head of school. Crow is a veteran teacher with 23 years of experience, six of them at CSS. She has also served as an instructional team lead and Landsharks running coach. Her twin daughters graduated from CSS in 2020.

“Together, with the expertise of Dr. Edmonds and Mrs. Crow, and with your support, we are incredibly excited about the future that lies ahead for CSS,” Kelly said.

In an introductory video, Edmonds said he is excited to help CSS in the search for its next leader, and to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

“I look forward to working with each and every member of the CSS community to ensure that our future stays bright,” he said.