By Alex Edwards
There are over 160 charter schools in the state of Colorado, and El Paso County features more than 30.
And in recent years the number of students enrolled in charter schools has climbed. Why might a charter school offer a better experience for students than a traditional school?
A lot of that comes down to how a charter school is run and what curriculum it offers. In many cases, charter schools offer a more focused education than a traditional elementary, middle or high school.
Bill Kottenstette, the executive director of Colorado Department of Education’s schools of choice unit, says that charter schools often choose a different educational model which can make learning easier for students.
“Charter schools are used to expand a student’s breadth of educational options,” he said. “You might see some with a very back-to-basics, textbook-based model, while others may have a Montessori or alternative-type school.”
Other models offered can include expeditionary learning, which promotes hands-on learning. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning in District 49 offers a nationally credentialed education experience where students learn through “personal, direct experience.”
Charter schools are also an option if a school needs to be tailored to students learning English as a second language. In Denver, the New America School is tailor-made to offer education to recent immigrants.
While the learning models offered at charter schools can vary greatly, Kottenstette says they are still bound to meet state educational standards.
“Oversight resides with the authorizer or district,” he said. “Whoever holds a contract with the school has legal supervisory authority over the school.”
According to the CDE’s website, a charter school is accountable to the families in the school, the local school district or Charter School Institute and the state. If a school does not meet these standards it is at risk of losing its charter.
Parental choice is another big reason for the popularity of charter schools, Kottenstette said. Parental knowledge about what happens in a classroom has become a flashpoint, and directly affected a political race in Virginia. In Colorado, a parental bill of rights was introduced for the 2020 legislative session but was killed in committee.
Knowledge and satisfaction with a school’s curriculum is a big reason for parents sending a student to a certain school, or not. Fortunately, Colorado makes it a little easier on parents who wish to transfer their child if the need arises.
Even if parents miss a deadline, Kottenstette said it’s still possible to choice in.
“Colorado has a very friendly school choice structure,” Kottenstette said. “Colorado law says if there are seats available at a school, then you have the ability to choice in.”
The full list of charter schools in El Paso County and the rest of the state can be seen in the sidebar.
A–E: Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning, Atlas Preparatory Elementary School, Atlas Preparatory Middle School, Atlas Preparatory High School, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy, CIVA Charter Academy, Community Prep Charter School, Eastlake High School of Colorado Springs.
G-N: Globe Charter School, GOAL Academy, Grand Peak Academy, James Irwin Charter Elementary, Middle and High School, James Madison Charter Academy, Liberty Tree Academy, Monument Charter Academy, Monument Charter Academy Secondary School, Mountain View Academy, Mountain Song Community School, New Summit Charter Academy.
P-Z: Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning, Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy, Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy, Power Technical Early College, Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, Roosevelt Charter Academy, TCA College Pathways, The Classical Academy Charter, The Classical Academy Middle and High School, The Vanguard Elementary, Middle and High School.