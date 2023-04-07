The Lewis-Palmer School District 38 board of education unanimously appointed a new board member to a six-month term on Friday. Kris Norris will serve as district 1 director following the departure of former board President Chris Taylor.

Norris is the father of a current student at Monument Academy and previously served in the Army, according to a news release. He has also worked for 20 years in managerial positions at Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream, Hondajet, MTSI and other companies.

“Public service is a chance for me to make peoples’ lives better and their futures brighter,” Norris said in the release. “I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of our educational institution. I want to be able to influence district budget where voter taxpayer money is spent resulting in quality public education for current and future students.”

Taylor resigned in February following six years of service on the school board as he prepares to move to Utah.

Norris was interviewed alongside one other candidate on Tuesday following an advertised application process that began in early March. The board will be “reorganized” once he swears in on April 17.

“My commitment to the board, superintendent, teachers and parents of District 38 is to be focused and intentional,” Norris said in the release. “Focused, to me, means no matter what comes up, the board never loses sight of what is best for the kids, and intentional means pushing forward at the right pace and strategically thinking for long term success.”