While Ranch Creek Elementary students soak in the freedom that twice-monthly two-hour late starts allow, their teachers are hard at work inside the classroom.

They are bouncing ideas off of one another and looking at student data. They’re considering how they might implement peers’ successful strategies to meet student needs in their own classrooms.

They’re gathering in professional learning communities, a practice teachers say is essential for improving growth and achievement in young ones. This school year marks the first that Academy School District 20 parents are sending their children to class a little bit later some Fridays to accommodate PLC time.

“Education has so many buzzwords, and one of our buzzwords is, ‘We do it for the children.’ Well what does that look like? How can we do something for the children, for the students?” said Ranch Creek third grade Spanish immersion teacher Paloma Fabian. “Now I can take this and go back to my classroom and know specifically what each child needs.”

Despite some lingering confusion in the district regarding its schedule change, Ranch Creek Principal Karie Ebbens said PLCs are far from a new practice. The peer groups for years have gathered to answer four primary questions: what do they want students to learn, how will they measure success, what will they do once students meet and exceed expectations and how will they help those who are struggling.

“Without PLCs, and without these conversations, teachers would go back to being very isolated, and we know that that is not the best way to work, and that is not the best way to impact students. The collaborative piece is so heavily correlated to growth and achievement,” Ebbens said.

Schools across Colorado Springs use PLCs without direct mandates at the district level, but some high-achieving districts, including Manitou Springs School District 14 and Lewis-Palmer School District 38, have made wide scale PLC commitments similar to D-20’s, carving out occasional days or hours for teachers to meet. After a successful showing in the 2023 Colorado Measures of Academic Success, D-14

Assistant Superintendent Eric McMartin in August attributed students' continued upward trajectory to the district's focus on PLCs because they “give teachers time to develop shared goals and success measures.”

Each D-20 school previously had individualized say on how — and whether — to schedule this time. Some teachers were left to meet on their own time or during periods when students attend specials. The district last year standardized professional learning time to give all teachers two hours on Wednesday mornings.

That day shifted again this year following survey feedback from parents and staff who largely preferred they meet on the first and third Friday of each month, a time that’s also more convenient for students who attend classes with a college or business partner, school leaders say.

But lack of clarity remained as to what these PLCs are and why they matter.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Parents don’t know. They just see that my child is missing a couple hours of school. They don’t see what we do between 8 and 10,” Fabian said. “We’re working for you, making your child better. This time is to implement the things that we need so your child can grow. This is a time for us to reflect on how to better your child and make sure they progress.”

Like others across the district, Fabian joined a group of teachers during her school’s first late-start day last Friday to parse through data from standardized tests that students took during the first weeks of the year. Ranch Creek splits its teachers into three PLCs, though this practice can vary by school: kindergarten and first grade, second and third grades and fourth and fifth grades.

Teachers arranged sticky notes bearing each student’s name into groups based on initial test scores. Groups A and B would need additional intervention to varying degrees, while group D would need enrichment opportunities. Group C represented the average student.

Then, teachers collaborated to provide additional context that raw test score data alone cannot, rearranging groups as they deemed fit.

“I want you to look and see if there are kids in C who, based on your classroom observations and (standardized testing) data, that you don’t truly feel like they belong in C. Maybe they’re a kid that should be moved up to D,” said academic support teacher Katrina Parsons, who helps to facilitate PLC meetings. “We might have kids up here who are like, they should’ve done better on NWEA, but then you look and it’s like he spent 10 minutes, then that’s a conversation that we need to have.”

Teachers from different PLCs intermingled as they arranged their groups. Third grade teachers left to check in on their former students’ placements in fourth grade, and first grade teachers had time to comment on the second grade placements, noting some students test poorly at the beginning of the year only to excel and which placements didn’t feel quite right.

“They know the kids and how they performed last year. I mean, testing, some kids just don’t test well, and that’s just reality. I was one of those kids that never tested well. What I was on paper was not what I was actually doing, so that’s why it’s important to have those conversations,” third grade teacher Mary Jarnigan said, noting groups are subject to change throughout the year in response to student performance. “There’s no specific science or algorithm.”

Later meetings will take a more instructional focus, Ebbens said, as teachers get to know their students and their learning habits. The first meeting established a preliminary game plan for how to meet each student where they are.

No matter in whose homeroom a student might fall, teachers say they have a shared responsibility for all students in their grade. PLCs are a time to strategize from this mindset.

“Just like in school when you do group work together, we always tell the kids there are some kids who are better at some things, and it’s the same for teachers,” Jarnigan said. “It’s kind of hard for us to ask for help because you want to be the expert, but you can’t be the expert in everything, so that’s why you do have your teammates to help you and give advice.”