Now that former Superintendent Michael Thomas has parted ways with Colorado Springs School District 11, the Board of Education and district leadership are left to answer a question that is on the minds of many staff members, parents, and students: What’s next?
Thomas and the board announced his departure in an emotional special meeting Wednesday evening. Dan Hoff, executive director of student leadership, was named as acting superintendent and will serve in that role until the board chooses an interim leader for the district.
“That is a discussion I have not yet had with my board colleagues,” said board President Parth Melpakam. “I hope we will be able to announce our interim superintendent, possibly as soon as within the next week.”
Board members said the selection process for the next superintendent will involve a series of discussions among themselves and with community members.
“It is important that our parents and our students know that we will consider their input and we will come together with a vision so that we are moving in a direction driven by our community,” said board member Sandra Bankes.
Shortly after Thomas’ departure was announced, rumors abounded concerning who the next superintendent would be. Melpakam said several of those rumors made their way into his inbox, but they are all completely false.
“Names are being thrown around,” Melpakam told The Gazette. “The board hasn’t even had that conversation yet. Any names that are circulating are not coming from the board, so I don’t know where the rumors are coming from.”
Officials did say the new superintendent will need to foster open, honest and respectful communication as he or she attempts to heal a community that has been sharply divided during the last few months of Thomas’ tenure.
Colorado Springs School District 11 announces 'mutual separation agreement' with Superintendent Thomas
Tensions in the district have been high, as evidenced during the Feb. 23 meeting — a packed gathering marked by emotional public comments and angry audience outbursts that made it difficult, at times, for Melpakam to maintain decorum in the room.
“We need someone who can heal our community with grace and good communication skills,” said board member Julie Ott. “I think (the board members) can all agree that we need our kids to thrive and grow academically, and we need someone who will be able to guide that work.”
Melpakam said the new superintendent will be tasked with helping attract more students to the district.
“We are a declining-enrollment district, and we want to change that narrative,” he said. “That will be an immediate point of attention for the new superintendent.”
Board officials would not specify exactly when the search for a new superintendent will begin, but said conversations about search criteria will take place soon.
Regardless of who is eventually tapped to lead the district, there are about three months left in the school year, and academic work must continue unabated, officials said.
“Our teachers are doing an incredible job this year, facing the COVID absences and everything else that we’ve had to face,” said district spokeswoman Devra Ashby. “And they’re still out there doing the work that needs to be done. The leadership in the district will happen as the board moves forward with the process, but it’s our people that will continue to push our district forward.”