Charter school offerings will grow this fall in Colorado Springs School District 11 with the transfer of one charter and the expansion of another.

The Colorado International Language Academy will join the district's six existing charters next academic year after the school board unanimously approved its application on Wednesday.

CILA serves kindergarten through fifth-grade students with an emphasis on foreign language immersion in Mandarin Chinese, German and Spanish. Students spend half of each school day building linguistic skills alongside native speakers and learning about foreign cultures.

“This has been a long way coming,” board President Parth Melpakam said, referring to the district’s charter school strategy conversations that began in January. “To come to an extent where the entire board is supportive of the charter school strategy, District 11 has come a long way since even seven or eight years back.”

CILA resides in D-11 but has held a state-sponsored charter through the Colorado Charter School Institute since its founding in 2013. Financial benefits and the need to meet an increasing student population are the primary motivators behind the transfer, according to CILA’s transfer application.

As of October, 311 students were enrolled at CILA, including 273 full-time students and 38 students in its homeschool enrichment program.

The school currently leases space from a local church on the corner of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Nevada downtown. The transfer will give CILA “greater financial freedom” to move to its own, bigger space with a similarly central location in the district that can accommodate a student population set to outgrow current facilities in two to three years.

CILA leadership is also considering adding a fourth language program and a middle school, both of which require additional classroom space.

“Language programs at middle schools across different districts do not provide language instruction that meets the language proficiency of our students adequately, thus risking a stagnation or loss of language skills in middle and high school,” the application reads.

District administration will next negotiate a contract with CILA in an anticipated four- to six-week process, with a final contract subject to future board approval. The charter’s term will last five years, at which point CILA can approach the board for a vote on a potential contract renewal.

The transfer is not expected to cause any changes to school programming or organizational structure, according to the application.

GLOBE Charter School, which serves kindergarten through sixth grade under its current agreement with the district, modified its contract to expand curriculum to the seventh and eighth grades, the board also unanimously voted Wednesday. Seventh grade will be available to GLOBE students beginning this fall. Eighth grade will open to students in the 2024-2025 academic year.

The change comes at the “demand and support” of current families, according to GLOBE’s modification proposal. In a survey sent to all fifth and sixth grade students, 95% of respondents said they would be likely to stay at GLOBE if they knew a middle school option was available. Families with children not currently enrolled at GLOBE have also expressed interest, according to the proposal.

GLOBE currently serves 95 students and is expected to increase enrollment to 160 by fall 2024, according to the charter’s forecast presented to the board.

The modification proposal states the seventh grade will be “self-contained” with no more than 20 students in the classroom. The school will search for a math and science teacher and an English and language arts teacher to instruct both seventh and eighth graders their respective content once eighth grade is implemented.

Several classrooms at the school are only utilized up to 40% of the time, according to the proposal, and those rooms can be combined to allow seventh and eighth grade students “spacious, desirable classrooms” that are a “conducive learning environment for middle school programming.”