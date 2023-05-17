Carson Middle School students and staff can meet and relax in a brand new lounge area during the school day, thanks to a donation valued at more than $4,000 from IKEA. The school community got its first look at the space during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

What students described as a pass-through spot on a landing along “Mount Everest,” the three flights of stairs separating the campus’ old building from the new one, is now furnished with ample seating, tables, lamps and a projector and speaker system.

“The first thing I thought of was, ‘I’m gonna skip all my classes today and sleep on this couch,’” eighth grade student Brayden Manuma said. “I just want more. I want the whole entire stairway to be made into a living room.”

The space is the first of an anticipated eight lounge areas planned throughout the school, Principal Anthony Greco said. Each lounge will give new purpose to under-utilized spots as funding and donations become available.

The process began less than two months ago, said school social worker Brittany Harris-Eaves, who helped lead the effort. She reached out to IKEA with a vision for a “social-emotional” space where students could come together post-pandemic and engage with one another, a space that served as an extension of the welcoming atmosphere her office works to create.

“Some students might get overwhelmed or they might be having a bad day, but I’m hoping when they walk into this space they feel welcome and they feel light, they feel free from all of the burdens they may have been carrying,” Harris-Eaves said.

IKEA quickly jumped on board with the idea and became the first sponsor of its size to donate items to the school, Harris-Eaves said.

The furniture company sets aside money each year for life improvement projects with particular initiatives devoted to military and teacher appreciation, IKEA loyalty manager Meagan Chiron said. Carson’s proposal at the intersection of children, military, and health and wellness made it a “natural fit” with the company’s partnership mission, she said, with the possibility for future collaborations.

“We’re not a one-and-done type of donation. We’re looking for longer-term communication, commitment and partnership,” Chiron said.

Before the outfitting by IKEA, the space had just a couple of chairs and a foosball table, which has since moved upstairs. It could only accommodate a couple of students at a time, said eighth grade student Joel Tompkins, who sometimes came to the area during lunch and would have to sit on the floor for lack of seating.

“The chairs were so small where I felt like Shaquille O’Neal,” Manuma added.

IKEA worked with school leaders in fleshing out their vision and deployed its team of designers in choosing furniture options that kept true to school colors black and gold. Longtime community partner TDS Telecom joined in the collaboration by donating a projector and speaker system.

A corner by the front entrance is next on the list of spaces to receive a makeover in August, this time courtesy of Walmart, Greco said.

The school’s strong military composition means about two or three families come and go each week as parents change stations. For this reason, 48% of students don’t finish their time at Carson, Greco said. The next redesign will create a “parents lounge” where these families can meet with the principal in a comfortable setting and work on laptops to enroll their children with his help.

“The biggest thing is it brings us all back together. Everybody was in their bubble during COVID, and now everybody is ready to conjoin again,” Harris-Eaves said.