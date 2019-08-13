The Pikes Peak Library District will host Colorado Springs’ annual Homeschool Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Venue at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.
The event will feature more than 40 businesses that provide services for homeschooled children and their parents.
Vendors include local school districts with concurrent enrollment or enrichment programs, local extracurricular organizations for everything from sports to music, tutoring resources, support groups and other programs.
There are no sales at the event. Library spokeswoman Kayah Swanson says the focus is “to allow homeschool families to gather information that will help them be successful on their educational journey.”
PPLD has year-round resources for homeschooling families, through the Educational Resource Center based at East Library.
Libraries throughout El Paso County offer programs, events and materials for homeschool families looking for enriching educational experiences.
More information on these services can be found at ppld.org/homeschool-hu