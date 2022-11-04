A School District 49 board member is facing calls for her resignation after quoting Adolf Hitler in a social media post.

Ivy Liu posted the quote on Facebook before proceeding to challenge “deceptive” critical race theory concepts that she alleged are hidden in schools’ social emotional learning programs.

“‘He alone, WHO OWNS THE YOUTH, gains the future.’ Adolf Hitler,” her post begins. “PARENTS!! GET INVOLVED AND FIGHT LIKE YOUR CHILDREN’S LIVES DEPEND ON IT, BECAUSE IT DOES!”

Critics and board members interpret the post as a slap at teachers and principals, an accusation Liu has rejected.

“She’s implicitly accusing our teachers of harming our kids, straight-up,” said parent Lindsey Lee, who serves as the co-chair for community organization Neighbors for Education. “It’s hard for me to imagine that any educator would want to come into this district or stay in this district under that kind of hostility.”

District 49 responded on Friday with a message from board president John Graham, who said a majority of the board finds Liu’s post unacceptable and that her actions outside of a board meeting do not speak for the district. He urged Liu to retract or clarify her statement.

However, the post was entirely within Liu’s First Amendment rights, Graham said. The district has a social media policy for employees, but such policies do not apply to school board members, who are essentially volunteers as elected officials.

“You would think that we hold ourselves to a higher standard, so we would be more careful,” Graham said. “Not everyone agrees with that.”

The school board follows a code of conduct that is regularly updated and clarified, but its disciplinary actions are limited for violators. In the past, a 3-2 vote removed Liu’s officership and liaison roles after she allegedly attacked other board members via social media, Graham said. Such moves serve as little more than reprimands.

The next, most severe step is a formal censure, in which violating board members receive a letter notifying them of their continued failure to comply with policy. Even a censure, Graham said, is “nothing.”

“Some people continue to misbehave and look at a censure as a badge of honor,” Graham said. “Many people communicate to me their feelings about a particular board member, and I tell them that I have no authority to remove a board member. I have no authority to prevent them from voting, and I have no authority to keep them from speaking.”

Aside from a board member choosing to resign on their own terms, the power to remove an elected board member lies solely with voters. The next school board election is in 2023.

Voters also can opt to remove an elected official at any time in a complicated process known as a recall. Such an effort requires an application with support from 25% of the votes cast in the last election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“You don’t invoke the mastermind of the Holocaust and expect there to be no consequences,” said Lee, a parent of a fourth- and a seventh-grader in D-49.

Liu said her intentions behind the post have been misconstrued. She’d recently heard the Hitler quote in a documentary and intended to point out “toxic ideologies” and indoctrination that national experts say have been filtering into America’s education system.

“The whole point of the post was NOT to allow history to repeat,” Liu said in an email to The Gazette. “The continual personal attacks by a small segment in the D-49 district as well as fellow board members who don’t share my views have been painful.”

A grandmother of five, Liu said her driving motivation is to help children of families who don’t have the option of home-school. As a volunteer, she said, there is no incentive other than doing right for future generations. She has received nothing but support from the community except for “less than 10 emails from almost the same people.”

What’s more, Liu asserted Graham’s public statement was itself a violation of the state's Open Meetings Law, since it was released without board consensus.

But for parents like Lee and the roughly 900 members of Neighbors for Education, the entire board has been a distraction from what really matters. Her military family has traveled to many states, but D-49 marks that first time she’s paid attention to a school board.

“We absolutely love our schools. The educators, the administrators; it has been a really great experience,” Lee said. “The school board is a whole different story. It’s been nonstop manufactured outrage after distraction since we got here in 2020.”

None of the infighting pertains to what their kids need in schools, she said. Moving forward, she hopes to see each of the board members publicly calling for Liu's resignation and refocusing their attention on the children — not each other.