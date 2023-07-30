Public and charter schools across Colorado and in Colorado Springs are gearing up to introduce a new program aimed to provide healthy nutritious meals to all students this upcoming school year.

The Healthy School Meals for All Program, an initiative passed in part of Proposition FF during the November general election in 2022, will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Program to provide free meals to all participating students, beginning at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

With 56.75% voting yes on the bill, the majority of voters agreed to reduce tax deduction amounts for those earning over $300,000 annually, with allocated revenue from that deduction change to fund the new meals program.

The program will work to reimburse schools to provide free meals to students and assist in grants to purchase food produced locally in Colorado.

“Having school meals available for all students who need them has been a long-time goal for many,” said Ashley Wheeland, director of public policy for Hunger Free Colorado.

“It is important to put it in place now after the COVID-19 pandemic because we saw how fragile food security can be for families. This continues to be the case with a high cost of living in Colorado and inflation, especially in terms of food costs.”

Hunger Free Colorado is a statewide nonprofit organization, dedicating efforts to ending hunger and limiting food insecurity across the state.

Leading the efforts in advocacy for the initiative, the organization believes the new program to be an “investment in the public education of children,” considering students experiencing hunger tend to struggle academically, and are more prone to behavioral problems, as well as emotional, mental and physical health issues, according to the organization’s website.

According to HFC, more than 60,000 children across the state come from families who can’t afford to pay for school lunch.

Before the initiative passed, a family of four needed to make less than $51,000 to qualify for free lunch through the National School Lunch Act — a driving factor in promoting the bill to ensure students across the state are fed throughout the school day.

Now, students can be guaranteed free lunch at school, regardless of a family’s income.

“Providing meals universally free to students at participating schools promotes equity and reduces stigma of school meals, eliminates unpaid meal debt once the program has been implemented, and increases the number of students eating school breakfast and lunch each day,” Jenny Herman, Colorado’s programs manager for the school nutrition unit, said.

Research conducted by the Brookings Institution has shown providing children with healthy meals at school improves kids’ attention and classroom engagement, which leads to better grades and higher attendance rates, which overall contributes to higher rates of graduation.

According to studies conducted and referred to by the institution, “increasing the nutritional quality of school meals appears to be a promising, cost-effective way to improve student learning.”

In Colorado Springs, 178 public and charter schools are eligible to apply for the new meal program.

“School districts are currently opting into the Healthy School Meals for All Program as they complete their renewal applications with the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) School Nutrition for the 2023–2024 school year,” Herman said.

With the application portal scheduled to close Sept. 15, the final number of schools in Colorado Springs set to participate in the new program will not be known until after the application deadline.

Schools in District 11 and District 20 have confirmed participation this fall, excluding Pine Creek High School and Village High School in D-20.

“(Pine Creek High School) will participate in the program in the 2024-25 school year,” said Krystal Story, a spokesperson for District 20 schools. “Currently, a student-run program provides lunch therefore, the district must update the school’s kitchen so they can participate in the future.”

Additionally, Story said due to the “uniqueness” of Village High School’s hybrid learning program, the school doesn’t offer a lunch or breakfast program.

As for the students, Herman said they shouldn’t notice much change in their school’s cafeteria routine — only that for participating schools, lunch will be guaranteed.

“Schools will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students following the federal meal pattern requirements, the biggest difference is that no children would be charged for a breakfast or lunch,” Herman said.

“We are encouraging districts to consider adjustments needed to their meal programs to support the anticipated increase in participation, which includes staffing levels, kitchen equipment, and lunch schedules to ensure all students can move through the service line quickly and have adequate time to eat.”