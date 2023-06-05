Several school districts in the Colorado Springs area are once again offering children free meals this summer. The USDA-funded summer food service program provides breakfast and lunch to thousands of kids ages 18 and under on weekdays during the months of June and July.

Harrison School District 2, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Colorado Springs School District 11 and School District 49 will serve meals across a collective 44 locations. Children can attend any location in the city regardless of where they live or which school they attend.

The program requires no advance registrations, nor are there eligibility limitations outside of age. Children need only show up during a location’s time window to receive a meal. People may not take food home and must finish their meals on-site.

The program kicked off May 30 and will run as late as July 28 at some locations. Meals might not be offered on June 19 or July 4 depending on school district holidays.

A full list of locations, dates and times can be found below.

Harrison School District 2

Carmel Community School

Harrison High School

Otero Elementary School

Sierra High School

Stratton Meadows Elementary School

Wildflower Elementary School

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Aragon Elementary School

Fountain Middle School

Mountainside Elementary School

Colorado Springs School District 11

A-1 Mobile Home Park

Adams Elementary School

Audubon Elementary School

Tutt Boys and Girls Club

Canterbury Park Manufactured Home Community

Colorado Early College Colorado Springs

Coronado High School

Doherty High School

East Branch Library (outside)

Fremont Elementary School

Hillside Community Center

Mark Twain Elementary School

Village Green Park

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy

Junior Academy Children's Center

McAuliffe Elementary School

McCoy/Littlejohn Child Care Center

Memorial Park (beachside playground)

Memorial Park (memorial side of park)

Meadows Mobile Home Park

Midland Elementary School

Mitchell High School (outside on San Miguel)

North Middle School

Palmer High School

Palmer Park

Penrose Elementary School

Rogers Elementary School

Roosevelt Charter Academy

Roundup Fellowship

Small Wonders

Taylor Elementary School

Tesla Educational Opportunity School

The Springs Mobile Home CT

School District 49

Evans Elementary School