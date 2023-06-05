Several school districts in the Colorado Springs area are once again offering children free meals this summer. The USDA-funded summer food service program provides breakfast and lunch to thousands of kids ages 18 and under on weekdays during the months of June and July.
Harrison School District 2, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Colorado Springs School District 11 and School District 49 will serve meals across a collective 44 locations. Children can attend any location in the city regardless of where they live or which school they attend.
The program requires no advance registrations, nor are there eligibility limitations outside of age. Children need only show up during a location’s time window to receive a meal. People may not take food home and must finish their meals on-site.
The program kicked off May 30 and will run as late as July 28 at some locations. Meals might not be offered on June 19 or July 4 depending on school district holidays.
A full list of locations, dates and times can be found below.
Harrison School District 2
Carmel Community School
Harrison High School
Otero Elementary School
Sierra High School
Stratton Meadows Elementary School
Wildflower Elementary School
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
Aragon Elementary School
Fountain Middle School
Mountainside Elementary School
Colorado Springs School District 11
A-1 Mobile Home Park
Adams Elementary School
Audubon Elementary School
Tutt Boys and Girls Club
Canterbury Park Manufactured Home Community
Colorado Early College Colorado Springs
Coronado High School
Doherty High School
East Branch Library (outside)
Fremont Elementary School
Hillside Community Center
Mark Twain Elementary School
Village Green Park
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy
Junior Academy Children's Center
McAuliffe Elementary School
McCoy/Littlejohn Child Care Center
Memorial Park (beachside playground)
Memorial Park (memorial side of park)
Meadows Mobile Home Park
Midland Elementary School
Mitchell High School (outside on San Miguel)
North Middle School
Palmer High School
Palmer Park
Penrose Elementary School
Rogers Elementary School
Roosevelt Charter Academy
Roundup Fellowship
Small Wonders
Taylor Elementary School
Tesla Educational Opportunity School
The Springs Mobile Home CT
School District 49
Evans Elementary School
