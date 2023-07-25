A nonprofit supplying El Paso County students with back-to-school supplies is looking for volunteers to help out with its fifth annual event on Saturday.

COSILoveYou’s Backpack Bash kicks off in seven locations this Saturday, followed by a second event on Aug. 5, during which time it will pass out supply-filled backpacks. While the nonprofit has reached its goal of collecting 12,000 donated backpacks to meet the needs of local students, Backpack Bash is still in need of volunteers to help facilitate the events. Volunteers are especially needed at the Fountain YMCA location this Saturday, according to a news release. Volunteers can sign up at backpackbash.com.

Local families are welcome to drop by with their children between 9 a.m. and noon. Children and their accompanying family members can only attend one event, and a child — or proof of child in the form of a student ID — must be present to receive a backpack.

The effort is a collaboration between more than 70 churches, businesses, nonprofits, schools and government partners, according to a news release.

Those still interested in donating backpacks and supplies can drop them off at the COSILoveYou office at 310 S. 14th St. between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. this week.

Families attending the events are asked not to come any earlier than 9 a.m. to avoid traffic backups. Once there, they will be asked what grade their child is in to apply age-appropriate supplies. Families need not pre-register, but they are welcome to do so online to avoid the long lines.

The following locations will be open this Saturday:

Southeast: Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80916.

East: Vista Ridge High School, 6888 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80923.

Widefield: Grand Mountain School, 11060 Fontaine Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80925.

Fountain: Fountain YMCA, 326 W. Alabama Ave., Fountain, CO 80817.

The following locations will be open next Saturday, Aug. 5: