When Maggie Coad, a teacher at Eagleside Elementary School in Fountain, walked into a classroom full of co-workers yelling “Surprise,” she was taken aback.
What happened next brought her to tears.
A representative from Ent Credit Union presented Coad with a check for $6,500 on Wednesday as part of its “Gifts For Teachers” program.
“I can’t believe this!” she said as she hugged her fellow teachers.
The credit union, which presented Club Q hero Richard Fierro with a $50,000 Community Advocate Award on Tuesday, is celebrating its 65th birthday this year, and to celebrate, the bank is “paying it forward” by awarding a check to a selected teacher each month from March to December, for a total of $65,000 in cash gifts.
A board of former teachers selects the monthly recipient after reviewing nominations from across the state.
School psychologist Cindy Goodwyn, who submitted the nomination, said Coad stepped in to fill a critical teaching void in her second year at Eagleside.
“She (willingly) accepted a position to serve in our autism program,” Goodwyn said. “Having never had her own class before, she dove in, coordinated schedules, and worked with 15 kids with varying needs of autism.”
Coad turned out to be a natural fit, according to Goodwyn.
“She just has such a great personality that allows her to connect with the kids," Goodwyn said. "Maggie really deserves this."
The gathering doubled as a farewell party for Coad, whose husband is an active-duty service member. The couple will move to Georgia, where she plans to continue teaching.
“I just love teaching kids,” said Coad, a former paraprofessional who would like to be a professor one day. “The kids keep me coming back every day.”
Coad said she deeply appreciated the recognition — and was absolutely floored by the cash award.
“I am shocked,” she said. “Shocked, and so, so grateful.”