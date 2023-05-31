Teachers filtered through the Mesa Elementary School cafeteria in small groups Wednesday, perplexed by the series of chest X-rays taped on the walls before them. They weren’t taught how to identify specific ailments. There was no instruction on what constitutes healthy versus unhealthy lungs.

Nevertheless, the teachers were tasked with diagnosing abnormalities in each X-ray using a single sheet of provided notes, whatever info they managed to scrounge up through internet searches and their collective brainpower.

“We’re not turning any of this in, are we?” asked one teacher.

“Not even Google can find it,” remarked another.

Teams of teachers and principals from each school in Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 are participating in the annual Teacher Leadership Institute, a two-day professional learning series targeting three areas of interest. While teachers elsewhere learned about evidence-based learning and how to set students up for post-secondary success, the teams gathered at Mesa focused on burnout.

When classes resume in the fall, teams from each session will serve as staff leaders on their respective topic and regroup to determine how their schools can incorporate those lessons into day-to-day work.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited to bring back a TLI (lesson),” said Patriot Elementary School kindergarten teacher Angela Montuori, a multiyear participant among the principal-selected batch of teachers. “I think this one is going to be really beneficial for teachers and staff.”

The X-ray activity was one of several burnout-oriented lessons planned by public speaker Christopher Jenson, a health adviser and former educator who speaks on the intersection of his two expertise areas.

He’d used the same X-ray activity in his classrooms before, he said. Although students began timid — perhaps consulting a friend for validation that they, too, were confused — they ultimately grew in confidence as time wore on. Crickets gave way to the collaborative buzz of a classroom working to solve a seemingly unfair problem, unified in their shared confusion.

Jenson told the room full of educators that some lessons can serve many purposes at once: building confidence and character while also delving into state-mandated curriculum topics, all the while breathing life into their lesson plans in a fun and creative way.

The activity was just a precursor for the lessons to come.

“I think (burnout) has been smoldering for a while, and like other societal issues, the pandemic probably exposed it for what it was and made it harder,” Jenson said. “The days of a pep talk are over. They need action items they can use to do their job well, but also not feel overwhelmed or guilty.”

K-12 workers experience the highest rates of burnout among all industries in the United States, according to a 2022 Gallup poll. Forty percent of K-12 workers “always” or “very often” experience workplace burnout.

Burnout isn’t a matter of losing interest in your job or being mad about unfavorable hours, Jenson said. Rather, it involves physiological changes from handling chronic stress, like personality changes, fatigue or changes in physical health.

In the early days of her career, Montuori regularly came into school on Sundays to prepare for her week ahead. Likewise, Patriot Elementary School instructional coach Domenique Roush would work so late into the evening that the janitor walked her to her car. Once she had children, she said, she was faced with the overwhelming task of balancing her priorities.

“I didn’t feel like I could be a great mom and a great teacher. I had to pick one, and that’s not fair to anybody,” Roush said.

New teachers are told prioritization is key, she said, but they aren’t often told what that looks like. In another exercise, Jenson shared a decision-making triage outlining five levels of varying urgency. Roush said she hopes to establish a shared language at her school for teachers to identify their priorities accordingly:

Level 1, Immediate: Task that will be significantly harmful to student(s) or staff if not addressed immediately.

Level 2, Emergent: Task that is important and could become significantly problematic for students, staff or parents within a quick time span.

Level 3, Urgent: Task that should ideally be dealt with before the end of the day, but no significant harm or setbacks would come to staff, students or parents if resolution didn’t occur before heading home.

Level 4, Relevant: Task that needs to be addressed at some point in the next few days, but even that is flexible.

Level 5, Flexible: Task that can be completed at the discretion of the staff.

“I hope triage gives you this greatest gift, which is, ‘I did enough today. I have evidence that I did enough today, and what’s waiting is not critical,’” Jenson said. “There’s a learning curve to this. You’re not going to feel comfortable at first. You will feel guilty about leaving things undone … but I’m willing to bet my entire IRA that you at 85% of your max capacity will still make kids happy, bring learning upon them, do great things to the community and very few people will notice you’re not going 100%.”

Most tasks will rank as a level three or lower, Jenson said, and can be handled at a later date if need be. However, he reminds teachers that their personal needs should also be triaged in their list of priorities and should not necessarily fall lower on the list just because they are not work-related.

“I always felt like this was a very family-oriented district, and this just feels even more so, like we’re cared about more than just educating our students, and the curriculum, and the standards,” Roush said. “If we are feeling good and we are feeling valued and cared about and like we’re being taken care of, then that is going to transfer to the students.”