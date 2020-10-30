The head of Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 has been named the state superintendent of the year.
The Colorado Association of School Executives named Keith Owen as its pick for 2021, according to a Thursday news release from the district.
"It was exciting to have the opportunity to have our district recognized for the great working going on here," Owen said. "We have such an incredible school system — it's just really exciting to see the hard work that our staff puts day in and day out getting recognized in this way. It's fun."
The release cited Owen's guiding the district through the creation of a strategic plan that addresses its unique student population. Nearly three-quarters of students are from military families.
"We're just a very unique school district in the state," Owen told The Gazette. "No other school district our size serves that concentration of military families in the state. Really only a handful in the U.S. and the world really have that large of a concentration of military families."
There are "unique challenges and opportunities" in accommodating such students, he said. "Our kids are coming in and going out all the time, around the U.S. and the world. It's something we have to get really good at, adapting to that mobility."
The task, though sizeable, gives the district a unique opportunity to serve kids whose families are serving the nation, he said.
"They're such great families, such great kids," he said. "Our families come with such different experiences, from all over the country, all over the world. Many speak different languages.
"It's just a really special place down here, on the southern end of the metro area."
Owen will represent Colorado in the 2021 American Association of School Administrators' National Superintendent of the Year contest, the winner of which will be announced in February.