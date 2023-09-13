A former School District 49 board of education member filed a petition with the court on Tuesday requesting the district certify her as a qualified candidate in the November election.

Ivy Liu, who last week vacated her position on the board by moving into another director district in which she sought election, contests D-49’s claim that she is ineligible to run. The district questions her residency status and says she failed to acquire enough supporting signatures on her candidate petition forms.

The petition for injunctive relief requests Lanette DePaul, D-49's designated election official who is responsible for certifying school board candidates, declare Liu a valid candidate and that the court find Liu received enough valid signatures, meets residency requirements and must appear on the 2023 ballot.

Her petition to the court, filed with the Fourth Judicial District, also requests an emergency hearing for the time-sensitive case. Ballots are already in the process of being finalized and will be sent to military and overseas residents within the month.

"This week is the State Judicial Conference, and the judges are just coming back yesterday or today, so things are going painfully slow. Our goal is to have a hearing on this as soon as possible, so that the County doesn’t have to re-print or recall ballots," Liu's attorney James T. Cook said in a written statement. "However, the District waited until after the list of candidates was to be certified to the Clerk and Recorder to notify us what the alleged problems with the signatures were, so the delay is entirely the District’s making."

The relationship between the two parties deteriorated over her 2½-year term. Liu on many occasions accused leadership of funding indoctrination via social-emotional learning programs and often voted against the majority. She alleges the ballot situation is the latest in several attempts to oust her.

"Instead of allowing the community to vote and elect their D49 Board representation within a Constitutionally protected process, District 49 leadership is trying to control who fills this elected Board position and trying to keep me from serving my community," Liu said in a written statement to The Gazette.

D-49 redrew its five director district boundaries in February to ensure near-equal population sizes in each director district, a statutory obligation. The process wrote Liu out of her district.

Board members must at all times reside within the director district they represent, thereby posing a dilemma: If Liu stayed in her position through the end of her term, she would not be eligible for reelection. If she moved into another director district beforehand, she would lose out on the final months of her term but be eligible for election to a new one.

Liu moved and vacated her seat — only for D-49 to say she lacked the minimum-necessary 50 signatures to make November’s ballot. Liu maintains she acquired 53 valid signatures and the district is lying.

"Our DEO reviewed and analyzed the petitions in careful compliance with the guidance and training from CASB and the Colo SOS counsel. The DEO is the authority in this matter and her validation process resulted in only 46 verified signatures," D-49 legal counsel Brad Miller said in a written statement. "None of the other candidates presented less than 80 signatures for review as it is well known that the verification process is strict and not subject to judgment calls or interpretation."

Each elected school board votes to appoint a designated election official, who is responsible for reviewing board candidate petitions and deeming them sufficient or insufficient. Two eligibility constraints include residency and number of supporting signatures. The D-49 board, including Liu, voted unanimously to appoint board executive assistant DePaul as the school district’s DEO.

“Here is where folks are getting confused, to include candidates running for office,” El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker said. “The coordinated elections official, also known as my office, is not privy to any candidate affidavits, any candidate petitions or results of petition review. I don’t have any of that information. These election records are maintained by the designated election official of the school district.”

Schleiker said his only responsibility is to ensure content appears on November’s ballot as certified by each DEO. He does not have the jurisdiction to override or change certified ballot content.

His office does, however, have the capacity to assist a DEO in reviewing its candidate list at the DEO’s request.

DePaul contacted Schleiker on Monday asking him to review a list of 21 names she had invalidated from Liu’s petition. Schleiker on Tuesday found that seven of those 21 signatures were valid according to his office's standards, he said. Signatures can be invalidated if a citizen is not registered to vote or does not reside within a board candidate’s director district, for example.

Liu submitted 67 signatures in total, according to district spokesperson Dave Nancarrow. Ten could not be verified via the Secretary of State, eight resided in the wrong director district, two signed another candidate's petition form and one signature was illegible, he said.

Of those 21 invalidations, the court petition alleges the district mistakenly rejected one misspelled name, one name with initials, two shortened names and three names for which DePaul entered the wrong home zip code.

These numbers suggest Liu, with 14 invalid signatures, would have received 53 and therefore met the minimum requirement. DePaul did not immediately respond to The Gazette's request for comment.

"The D49 DEO’s request to the El Paso County, County Clerk (ELPCC) to review my petition signatures was not made until Sep 12, 2023, four days after the County Clerk’s statutory deadline for ballot certification. This certainly appears to be continued manipulation by District 49 leadership and lawyer Brad Miller who disagreed with my viewpoints and principles," Liu said in a written statement. "Brad Miller imposed illegitimate roadblocks over a 12-day period to hinder my petition qualification process. ELPCC confirmation validates my protests against District 49 leadership’s false allegations."

Signature count is just the first hurdle Liu must overcome to make the ballot, a feat that, short of a court-ordered injunction, would be impossible now that the Sept. 8 ballot certification deadline has passed. Before her signature count was in, the district called Liu’s residency status into question.

Whereas state Legislature candidates must live in their districts a year before election, law is less specific for school board candidates. Vague language leaves room for interpretation on when exactly they must reside within the district they aspire to serve.

When the Secretary of State’s Office was looped into the fray last week, it provided an interpretation suggesting Liu was eligible for election as long as she moved before Nov. 8. Her lease shows she moved on Aug. 25.

“My interpretation of that statute has been that it is something required of the candidate on the day they are elected. I have based this conclusion on the fact that the statute does not set a time-limit of any kind on how long the candidate must have been at the residence to qualify,” Caleb Thornton, the legal, policy and rulemaking manager for the Secretary of State’s Office, wrote in an email.

But according to Schleiker’s understanding, each DEO can use their own discretion. If a DEO rules that, based on their interpretation of the open-ended language, a candidate does not meet residency requirements, then there is little more that can be done.

The residency question was last left up in the air after signature counts were revealed, according to Superintendent Peter Hilts.

“Once you know any one of the requirements are missing, then the other ones become either irrelevant or moot,” Hilts said last week.

Since her appointment to the board in 2021, Liu has been a vocal critic of district operations and leadership, including Hilts and a majority of her fellow board members. She regularly criticizes the district’s approach to improving academic achievement outcomes, pointing to its performance on the state’s annual standardized testing and accreditation ratings. This year, D-49 earned the second-lowest percentage of accreditation points in the region with 45.3%, declining 4.2 percentage points from 2022.

Conditions reached a low at a November 2022 meeting when the board publicly censured Liu following “a series of inflammatory issues,” largely surrounding her alleged conduct on social media. Earlier that month, Liu came under fire for quoting Adolf Hitler in a Facebook post criticizing social-emotional learning.

Three of five D-49 board members passed a resolution calling for Liu to resign over the matter. She refused, retaining her seat until last week, when the district learned she had moved addresses.