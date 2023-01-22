The Colorado Department of Education on Thursday welcomed the newest member of the State Board of Education, according to a news release.

Stephen Varela, of Pueblo, will fill the vacant seat left by Joyce Rankin, who announced in early December she would step down Jan. 10. Rankin’s husband, Bob, a state senator and member of the Joint Budget Committee, has resigned his position as well.

Varela, a military veteran and married father of four, previously served as board president of the Chavez Huerta Preparatory School, a Pueblo charter school. He joins Steve Durham and Debora Scheffel as the only Republicans on the nine-member board.

In a news release, Varela listed empowering parents, depoliticizing classrooms and bolstering Colorado Measures of Academic Success scores among his priorities.

“Our public schools face many challenges as far too many students aren’t learning grade level material,” he wrote in the release. “We need to take the politics out of our classrooms, return to teaching basics, honor parents, strengthen collaboration between teachers and parents, and support our high performing, dedicated education professionals.”

Varela, who was appointed by Congressional District 3’s vacancy committee following Rankin’s resignation, will serve through November 2024, at which time the seat will be up for election. The winner of that election will serve out the rest of the term, which ends in January 2027.