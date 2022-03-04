Senior Ashlee Warren reacts to her bald head Friday, March 4, 2022, after Staci Burtschi cut her shoulder-length hair during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. Warren said she shaved her head for her grandmother who fought cancer and survived. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Senior Ashlee Warren watches as her shoulder-length hair falls to the ground Friday, March 4, 2022, as Staci Burtschi shaves her head during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. Warren said she shaved her head for her grandmother who fought cancer and survived. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Senior Ashlee Warren’s hair falls lies on the ground below her Friday, March 4, 2022, as Staci Burtschi shaves her head during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. Warren said she shaved her head for her grandmother who fought cancer and survived. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Honorary cancer survivor and Jenkins Middle School student Jalen Thompson, 11, gets his head shaven Friday, March 4, 2022, during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. Thompson will be cancer free for a year on March 17. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Sophomore Bobby Woolfolk and others take turns shaven junior Quinten Lyon’s head Friday, March 4, 2022, during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Liliana Arellano, left, and Ava Denman, right, from International Salon and Spa Academy shave the heads of Olivia Southcott, left, and Kaleb Osur Friday, March 4, 2022, during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Ranch Creek Elementary School student Sebastian Foley, 8, feels his shaved head Friday during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Staci Burtschi begins to shave senior Ashlee Warren Friday, March 4, 2022, during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. Warren said she shaved her head for her grandmother who fought cancer and survived. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Honorary cancer survivor and Jenkins Middle School student Jalen Thompson, 11, celebrates after getting his head shaven Friday, March 4, 2022, during the 15th annual Bald 4 Bucks fundraiser at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. Thompson will be cancer free for a year on March 17. The Rampart community has raised more than $545,000 over the 15 years for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The shear bravery (pun intended) of Bald 4 Bucks never disappoints.
During Friday’s 15th annual fundraiser, about 160 Academy School District 20 students closed their eyes, scrunched their faces and listened to razors and scissors fashion a shaved head or lopped locks.
“It feels so weird,” yelled 8-year-old Sebastian Foley, a third grader at Ranch Creek Elementary School, as the stylist’s cape came off and he ran his hands over his bald ‘do.
“It’s pretty cool,” Sebastian declared. “I like it.”
The courageous act is all about showing cancer who’s boss.
Sebastian and other elementary, middle and high school students spent weeks collecting pledges from family and friends.
At the Rampart High School gymnasium or in their own schools, they were treated to a buzz cut or shortened look from volunteer stylists like Amanda Corralez-Rasberry of Great Clips.
“Our company brings awareness to cancer because our owner was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and lost her life in 2015,” she said, while preparing to pack 20 haircuts into a couple of hours. “This is fun and exciting, and we’re glad to do something to give back to the community.”
Money raised benefits the Colorado Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, funding research for pediatric blood cancers and helping families pay for expenses such as co-pays.
The fundraiser originated in 2004, when popular English teacher, Penny Sandford, was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time, and students held a head-shaving fair to send her family on vacation.
Sandford died Jan. 5, 2007. As a senior and Rampart’s student body president, her oldest son, Berkley, asked if the fundraiser could be reinstated in her honor.
Since then, the event has raised more than $545,000 for the statewide Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kristen Anderson, executive director for the organization’s mountain region told students at an assembly before razors got busy.
The money has helped fund better outcomes in treating children who have blood cancers and improving their lives, she said.
For the past seven years, Rampart has ranked as the No. 1 fundraising organization in the nation for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, said math teacher and event organizer Greg Andersen.
Online donations had surpassed $17,000 by Thursday, toward this year’s goal of $25,000. In 2019, donations topped $100,000.
Rampart’s contributions include more than $25,000 donated specifically to local families, Andersen said, including this year’s “superhero,” Jalen Thompson of Colorado Springs.
Jalen shared his story with Rampart’s 1,400 students. He was unexpectedly diagnosed in April 2018 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common childhood cancer.
The 11-year-old, who attends Jenkins Middle School in Colorado Springs School District 11, lost all his hair when he was going through chemotherapy at age 7 but wanted to shave his head on Friday as well, to benefit the cause.
“I like having my hair short,” he said. “I think it’s more comfortable.”
For three years, Jalen and his family were “basically in lockdown like COVID.”
He couldn’t attend school, eat the foods he likes, go fishing or camping, or do other fun stuff he enjoys because of his weakened immune system and the grueling treatment.
On March 17, 2021 — three months earlier than expected — Jalen heard doctors say, “You’re cancer-free.”
“I can’t even express how happy I was, knowing what I had been doing for three years wasn’t going for nothing,” Jalen said on stage. “I had officially beaten cancer.”
Jalen received loud applause, cheers and a standing ovation.
Approaching the one-year anniversary of being healthy, Jalen enjoys eating cookie dough and not-well-done steak. He can go to birthday parties, run around and pretty much do everything a normal kid can.
“Getting rid of three months of doctors’ appointments was the best present anyone could give me,” he said.
Rampart junior Olivia Southcott said while she does not have cancer, she likes being able to support kids who have.
“It feels really good to be a good person and represent a good cause,” she said, after her pink hair gave way to a pink scalp in front of a mass of students who were watching and filming.
The charitable event has become Rampart’s legacy, many students said, often marking a defining moment in their lives.
“Bald 4 Bucks is important because it gives students an opportunity to make a difference and be part of something that’s bigger than themselves,” said student body president Jakob Walker. “Students love seeing their impact on the world.”
Walker, a senior, had his head shaved on television Friday morning. He’s been participating since sixth grade.
“Every person walks out a changed and new person,” he said. “There’s so much good happening today.”