Sixth grader Erika Ulrich really wants to learn about animals. But also, chemistry. She likes the reactions.
On Saturday, she got to make a patriot, uh. Hmm. America thingy.
“I forgot what it’s called,” she said, but the gist involved pouring a clear chemical into a beaker, causing it to change colors. “It was magic."
Ulrich and her family learned all about chemistry, animals and everything in between at the 2022 Cool Science Festival’s Carnival Day. The event brought more than 70 hands-on activity stations to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. On an average pre-pandemic year, the carnival would welcome between 5,000 and 7,000 people.
Nonprofit Cool Science has been introducing kids to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) concepts for two decades by traveling to classrooms up and down the Front Range. Carnival Day is the organization’s biggest event of the year.
“We’re not trying to take the place of what they’re learning in school at all. We can’t do that,” board President Ron Furstenau said. “What we provide is something that a lot of time schools can’t provide.”
Many of Cool Science’s volunteers were once professional engineers or scientists. They bring industry knowledge, access and resources that elementary teachers often don’t have.
Hands-on activities are the “bread and butter” of Cool Science, Furstenau said, guiding its mission of informal education. Lectures won’t resonate in the same way as stirring one’s own liquid nitrogen ice cream or holding foggy soap bubbles made of dry ice. Or making “America thingy” in beakers.
“[Lectures] won’t do it for adults, either,” said Debora Elam, vice president of the board of directors.
That’s part of the nonprofit’s “sneaky” secondary goal, according to Furstenau. The carnival is geared toward kids, but parents play an important role in fostering a love of science and learning. Adults often get a new outlook on what science is all about through their experiments with the nonprofit, which can trickle down into younger audiences.
Jaye Smart, who attended with her husband and three grandchildren, including sixth grader Ulrich, said the interactivity kept every member of her family engaged. Her grandchildren “are just obsessed with science and space” and are no strangers to Cool Science, but her husband rarely shares in the fun.
“Even Robert’s staying awake,” she said as a testament to Cool Science’s adult appeal.
“I can’t tell you how many times somebody will come up to me today, or has come up to me in the past, that will say, ‘gee, I wish I had had something like this when I was in school,' and it would’ve completely changed their mind about what science is all about,” Furstenau said. “That’s really what keeps me coming back.”
Carnival Day is part of a 16-day festival of events running from Sept. 24 to Oct. 9. Upcoming highlights include Cool Science at the Pueblo Zoo on Sunday, Rock Climbing Physics 101 at CityROCK on Wednesday and a tour of Flying Pig Farm on Oct. 9. A full schedule can found be online.
Cool Science relies on grants and donations to operate. It has a suggested fee for school visits but will still visit if a school can’t pay. Donations can be made at coolscience.org.