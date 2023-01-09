Widefield School District 3’s Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab received a $12,500 donation to advance its trade programs, the district announced Monday.

The donation comes from the International Woodworking Fair, a biannual woodworking trade show and conference based in Atlanta.

“We are so grateful to our partner IWF for this generous donation as it will allow us to continue to provide technology and equipment that students need to attain career-connected learning that will support their transition into the industry,” Nikki Carter, D-3 career and technical education director, said in a news release. “These funds will also help provide opportunities for students to visit on-site manufacturing facilities to gain an extended knowledge of the field and the possible jobs they can pursue.”

The MILL is an off-site programming facility that has provided trade education to high school students since 2017. Community partnerships supply the facility with state-of-the-art equipment to run its three programs: cabinet manufacturing, construction technology and welding technology.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Community partnerships also give students a competitive edge once they graduate, often leading to full-time jobs, Carter said. Students can graduate with four years of hands-on trade experience.

“IWF has long championed education, innovation and talent development as key forces powering the wood products industry’s future,” Andreas Muehlbauer, the Stiles Machinery executive vice president and IWF 2022 show chair, said in a news release. “Our new partnership with the Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab affirms those values in a tangible commitment to help nurture the manufacturing talent our industry depends on.”