Douglas County School District’s Board of Education on Tuesday approved a resolution to change the district’s equity policy amid a national debate about equity in schools and its perceived correlation with critical race theory.
After about two hours of public commentary and spirited debate between board members, the measure passed by the narrowest possible margin – a 4-3 vote – over the objections of district students who implored the board to leave the policy in its current form.
Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar – all of whom are newly elected to the board – voted in favor of changing the equity policy. Susan Meek, David Ray and Elizabeth Hanson voted against the resolution.
Winegar said she drafted the resolution in response to growing community concern “with connotations around the word ‘equity’ and some concerning instances that have occurred in our school district.”
“I think it’s irresponsible to just shoo away those concerns as misunderstandings as these are serious and genuine trepidations and worries the community has,” Winegar said.
Adopted in March 2021, the district’s Educational Equity policy was put in place to identify and address inequities within the district, look at practices that could be considered biased, racist or discriminatory, and foster an “inclusive culture to ensure all students, staff, and community members feel safe and valued,” according to DCSD’s website. The policy also calls for the creation of an Equity Advisory Council.
Winegar said the resolution does not call for a removal of the policy or the elimination of the advisory council.
The website further states that some members of the community have asked if the equity policy will eventually lead to the teaching of critical race theory in Douglas County classrooms. The district has stated that all instruction “will remain aligned with Colorado Academic Standards” and will not include critical race theory, a graduate-level academic framework not typically taught in K-12 schools.
During the public comment segment of the meeting, students and community members spoke mostly in favor of the current equity policy.
Students contended that the equity policy exists for the benefit of all marginalized students, including LGBTQ+ students and those with special needs. Some students described instances of blatant racism and discrimination taking place within their schools.
“Kids are eating lunch in the bathroom because they don’t want to be tormented about their race, who they are, or what they believe in,” said Trey Thomason, a sophomore at Chaparral High School. “I’ve talked to many kids around the district…they’ve told me stories about how they haven’t been wanting to come to school because of (bullying).
“The equity policy needs to stay as it is because it makes kids feel safe in their society and helps stop bullying,” said Max, age 12. “Please do what is best for us as students, not what makes the adults most comfortable.”
The resolution calls for Superintendent Corey Wise to review the policy and recommend changes by Sept. 1. Meek, who called the resolution “inane, unnecessary and simply backwards,” suggested tabling the resolution until the superintendent has time to review the policy and compile a “monitoring report.” Hanson and Ray agreed, but the recommendation was voted down, 4-3.
Hanson said the resolution places an unfair amount of responsibility on Wise, essentially “setting (him) up to fail.”
“This is one of the most divisive and critically important representations of our community,” she said. “As a group, we are passing all of that responsibility -- and therefore all of the blame from the people who don’t agree – to our superintendent.”
In recent years, a debate over educational equity has reached a fever pitch in school boards across the nation. In Colorado Springs, District 11's equity leadership team was dissolved last December in response to an ideological shift in the district's school board.