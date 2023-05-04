Doherty High School in Colorado Springs District 11 is closed Thursday due to staffing issues, the district said in an email to families of students at the high school.

A spokesperson for the district says the closure is because of a “high volume of staff absences.”

AP testing will still place as scheduled, she said.

Dear Doherty Families,

We regret to inform you that we must cancel school for students today due to high levels of teachers taking a teacher leave day. With abnormally high and significant absence rates, we cannot properly fill enough positions at Doherty with guest staff to provide a safe and conducive instructional environment.

You or your student may hear from teachers why they choose to take today off related to various initiatives that we believe will increase student achievement. Currently, no decisions have been made in this process. Yet, sadly, teachers are making conscious decisions that impact our first and most critical obligation—to be in school and provide an excellent education. We value all teachers, but changes to how things have been done in the past are often brought to the table, and this is the kind of noise that comes with change.

All AP exams will take place as previously scheduled. There is no impact on this testing.

Our obligation to you as taxpayers is to provide the highest quality education for our students. The District expects all schools to be open as usual tomorrow. This is our commitment to your family. We value all of our staff in this same shared vision. We are steadfast and pressing forward to ensure every child is thriving academically.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support as we work towards the best interests of our students.

Respectfully,

Michael Gaal, Superintendent

Colorado Springs School District 11