Doherty High School was forced to cancel classes on Thursday after a large number of teachers simultaneously took a leave day, according to a message from District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal.

Those teachers, according to staff gathered at the Tesla Educational Opportunity Center, called off to attend contract negotiations between the school district and their master bargaining union, Colorado Springs Education Association.

The district last week proposed what union teachers say is a concerning change to its pay schedule. The current salary schedule considers both longevity and education level in determining staff pay and pay raises. The proposed schedule, a form of “pay for performance,” would instead consider performance factors unrelated to experience and education, according to Carmen Moyer, a teacher at Keller Elementary School.

Among teachers’ concerns with the proposed pay schedule, according to Moyer, is that there would be a cap on how many teachers can receive higher-tiered pay levels.

“It’s a haves and have-nots among teachers,” said Moyer, who stressed the situation at Doherty was not a coordinated walk out but a culmination of many individuals using their personal days for the negotiation.

In the message issued by Gaal to Doherty families early Thursday, teachers were said to have taken the day off en masse in protest of “various initiatives that we believe will increase student achievement,” which have not been finalized.

“With abnormally high and significant absence rates, we cannot properly fill enough positions at Doherty with guest staff to provide a safe and conducive instructional environment,” Gaal said in the message, which was sent to Doherty families early Thursday. “Yet, sadly, teachers are making conscious decisions that impact our first and most critical obligation — to be in school and provide an excellent education.”

The union and the district annually engage in master negotiations of teacher contracts. The district has an idea of what its budget will look like in the 2023-2024 school year. Discussions are based off expected, not final, budget expectations.

Sixty percent of D-11 teachers are represented by the union, according to a district spokesperson. Contract details negotiated by the union will apply to all district teachers, regardless of membership status.

CSEA represents more than 1500 public school educators in D-11, according to its website.

A Doherty teacher, who asked not to be named, said a proposed change to the teachers’ pay schedule “being put out at the last minute” was the primary impetus for the decision to take a leave day.

“My fellow teachers here with me all agree that it’s not about the lack of notice but the overall lack of respect for us as professionals,” the teacher said.

Veteran teachers with years of experience might head to other districts due to pay limitations, Moyer said, leading to high turnover rates in a time already characterized by teacher shortages.

Gaal said the teachers' reaction to the proposal is “the kind of noise that comes with change.”

AP testing and after-school activities will still take place as scheduled, and the district expects all schools, including Doherty, to be open on Friday, according to Gaal.

