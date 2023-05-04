Doherty High School was forced to cancel classes on Thursday after a large number of teachers simultaneously took a leave day, according to a message from District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal.

“With abnormally high and significant absence rates, we cannot properly fill enough positions at Doherty with guest staff to provide a safe and conducive instructional environment,” Gaal said in the message, which was sent to Doherty families early Thursday.

The teachers took the day off en masse in protest of “various initiatives that we believe will increase student achievement,” according to Gaal, who added that the initiatives have not been finalized.

“Yet, sadly, teachers are making conscious decisions that impact our first and most critical obligation — to be in school and provide an excellent education.”

A Doherty teacher, who asked not to be named, said a proposed change to the teachers’ pay schedule “being put out at the last minute” was the primary impetus for the decision to take a leave day.

“My fellow teachers here with me all agree that it’s not about the lack of notice but the overall lack of respect for us as professionals,” the teacher said.

Gaal said the teachers' reaction to the proposal is “the kind of noise that comes with change.”

AP testing and after-school activities will still take place as scheduled, and the district expects all schools, including Doherty, to be open on Friday, according to Gaal.

An email letter was sent to Doherty families, addressed by Gaal:

Dear Doherty Families,

We regret to inform you that we must cancel school for students today due to high levels of teachers taking a teacher leave day. With abnormally high and significant absence rates, we cannot properly fill enough positions at Doherty with guest staff to provide a safe and conducive instructional environment.

You or your student may hear from teachers why they choose to take today off related to various initiatives that we believe will increase student achievement. Currently, no decisions have been made in this process. Yet, sadly, teachers are making conscious decisions that impact our first and most critical obligation—to be in school and provide an excellent education. We value all teachers, but changes to how things have been done in the past are often brought to the table, and this is the kind of noise that comes with change.

All AP exams will take place as previously scheduled. There is no impact on this testing.

Our obligation to you as taxpayers is to provide the highest quality education for our students. The District expects all schools to be open as usual tomorrow. This is our commitment to your family. We value all of our staff in this same shared vision. We are steadfast and pressing forward to ensure every child is thriving academically.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support as we work towards the best interests of our students.

Respectfully,

Michael Gaal, Superintendent

Colorado Springs School District 11