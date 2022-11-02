Officials at District 49 are well aware of the threat fentanyl poses to its students, and district leaders have acknowledged they cannot fight it alone. They need the community’s help, so the district is holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday to urge families to get involved.

The event, titled Fentanyl and Other Drugs, will be held at Sand Creek High School at 6 p.m. and will include discussion about the dangers of the drug, how to spot a potential overdose, which schools carry the opioid antagonist Narcan, and who is trained to administer it, officials said.

“This is a community wide problem,” said Sand Creek Zone Community Liaison Lauren Stuart. “We are doing this proactively to keep our students safe and to educate our community on the statistics, signs and symptoms, and things to know when it comes to fentanyl.”

District nurse Lena Orcutt and school resource officer Dean Baird will facilitate the meeting, which is open to all community members. No registration is required, Stuart said.

“We have trained staff on this, students at Sand Creek High School are learning about this from our SRO and we know it is critical to involve families and the community in the conversation around the dangers of Fentanyl.”

The drug was responsible for nearly 100 deaths in El Paso County last year, according to the coroner’s office.