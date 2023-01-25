The District 49 school board unanimously approved a probationary one-year charter renewal application for Liberty Tree Academy on Wednesday, bucking the administration’s recommendation to deny the application altogether.

The board also unanimously approved five-year charter renewal applications for Grand Peak Academy, GOAL Academy and Rocky Mountain Classical Academy.

The charter schools will next enter into contract negotiation with D-49 administration.

Liberty Tree Academy has one year to address governance and operations concerns. The charter’s progress will be monitored using measurable conditions, which will be decided upon during contract negotiations. If LTA satisfies those yet-to-be-outlined conditions, its contract will automatically be extended to a full five-year term.

Internal conflict between the charter school’s administration and board members has plagued Liberty Tree Academy ever since its board launched an investigation into dozens of allegations last fall, including nepotism, favoritism and creation of a hostile work environment. Critics say the investigation and subsequent disciplinary actions were not handled appropriately.

In the investigation’s fallout, Principal Shannon Wilson and Dean of Students Andy Killingsworth were terminated and school board President Michelle Morin resigned.

Liberty Tree Academy operates under its own charter school board, separate from the D-49 board that governs district public schools. However, the D-49 board has the authority to approve or deny a charter school’s renewal.

Every charter authorized by the district must undergo a renewal process after a set period, typically five years. Renewal requires two submissions of application documents and school data, interviews with key stakeholders and an observational school visit.

In an initial resolution denying renewal — which was later withdrawn and replaced with a resolution to approve a one-year renewal application — the D-49 board stated Liberty Tree Academy “failed to provide evidence that the board is capable of governing the school, failed to provide evidence the governance model is support [sic] by stakeholders, failed [sic] provide evidence that the school implements and operates a communicated grievance policy, and failed to demonstrate that the administration is effectively and consistently evaluated.”

The LTA school board also failed to submit the second part of its renewal application in December following a deadline extension. D-49 board President John Graham said Liberty Tree Academy must complete its application before it can proceed with contract negotiations.

Board member Ivy Liu was the first to oppose the recommendation denying the renewal application, saying the administrative upheaval issues can be solved without dragging kids into the fray. The one-year contract will give LTA time to work through concerns outlined by district administrators and board members without penalizing families.

“The more time you give people to make decisions for their kids, the better it is for everybody,” D-49 board Vice President Rick Van Wieren said. “Kids know it will be fine for them next year. Parents know they’ve got a place to go.”