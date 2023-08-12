James Irwin Charter School Network will expand its School District 49 offerings next August, the district’s board of education voted unanimously on Thursday. D-49 will replicate James Irwin’s existing K-5 charter school operating in Colorado Springs School District 11.

Three elementary schools and six schools in all will comprise the James Irwin network come next fall, spread across four campuses and three school districts.

“I am in favor of all charter schools, all shapes and sizes, and that’s what I love so much about District 49 is, we are very open to choice,” board member Jamilynn Davola said. “Charter schools are like free-market capitalism: The good rise to the top, and the ones that are not doing well end up going away. I support free-market capitalism just like I support school choice and charter schools.”

The James Irwin Charter School Network was founded on the principles of a liberal arts and character-based education, with an emphasis on America’s roots in Western civilization. Chief Executive Officer Rob Daugherty said the charter could be an especially attractive option for students who crave structure and might not fit the mold of a standard public school.

A group of parents opened James Irwin Charter High School in Harrison School District 2 in 2000 as a rigorous college preparatory school before growing to include an elementary and middle school. In 2013, it expanded to D-11 with a replication of the D-2 elementary school campus, and in 2016, D-49 authorized the charter for pre-engineering and professional trade school Power Technical (PTEC) that serves grades 6-14.

Several factors converged to make now an ideal time for expansion in the district, Daugherty said, including rapid growth as families continue moving to the area, a recently vacated school building under James Irwin ownership and encouragement from district leaders with which they had an existing relationship.

“It really just was the time to pull the trigger on something like this,” Daugherty said. “We have a lot of parents that would like to come to a James Irwin elementary school, but it just isn’t geographically in a good place for them. This will give more parents an opportunity to try something different.”

The new D-49 charter school will move into the recently vacated PTEC campus on Canada Drive. PTEC moved this summer to a new location in the former Lockheed-Martin building at Wyonaka Place.

According to board President John Graham, 55% of enrolled students in D-49 are already attending charter schools or Education reEnvisioned BOCES. James Irwin Elementary School at Canada Drive is the latest addition in its demonstrated commitment to expanding parental choice by way of charter schools.

“I believe that the James Irwin family of schools is very compatible with what we want for our district, and I believe that this particularly application will support Mr. Hilts’ — I say my Mr. Hilts’ — our BHAG: Big, Hairy Audacious Goal of becoming a district with distinction,” board Vice President Rick Van Wieren said. “I believe that your school is going to help us achieve that.”