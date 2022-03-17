Academy School District 20 parents and residents on Thursday raised objections to the religious connotations of a quote the Board of Education posted with its most recent meeting agenda.
Each board meeting agenda has a quote attached to it. Many, but not all, of the quotes are related to education. Abraham Lincoln, Friedrich Nietzche, Mister Rogers and Coretta Scott King are among the notable figures who have been quoted.
For Thursday's meeting, board member Aaron Salt chose a quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “A Bible and a newspaper in every house, a good school in every district — all studied and appreciated as they merit — are the principal support of virtue, morality, and civil liberty.”
The quote was brought to the attention of a national nonprofit called the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which wrote a letter to the board objecting to use of the Franklin quote.
The letter stated, in part, "We write to request that board members refrain from including religious messages as part of official Board of Education quotes."
Because the quote was recited by a board member, the letter posits, it qualifies as government speech.
"Delivering a religious 'board quote' as part of a school board meeting is very similar to school board prayer, which clearly violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment."
Salt said he has consulted with “outside legal counseling” specializing in constitutional law, and that he is confident that he is on solid legal ground regarding the quote. He did not name the consulting counsel.
“In fact, I believe this to be an assault on my own First Amendment rights, and I'm not going to perpetuate the trend of allowing elected officials to be bullied and silenced on false claims.”
Elected to the board last November, Salt's first few months have been beset by controversy. Last month, he proposed a change in district policy that would prohibit staff members from giving students medical treatment, advice or opinions without consent from a parent or guardian except in emergency situations.
The proposal was met with vocal opposition from parents and staff members — as well as questions about its legality — before the board agreed to table it for future discussion.
A recently appointed member of the Pikes Peak Library District’s board of directors, Salt has expressed a desire to ensure that juvenile sections carry age-appropriate materials and suggested a new online portal that would allow parents to approve or disapprove materials.
His appointment was reportedly one of the reasons John Spears, the library system’s former chief librarian and CEO, resigned last month.
In a statement addressing the quote, Salt said he chose it because it underscores the dual and equal importance of the “realm of the home and the realm of the school” in student development.
"The quote tonight could substitute the word 'Bible' for Torah, Koran ... or any other text that you hold sacred, and the meeting would still be the same," he said.
During the public-comment segment of the meeting, several attendees spoke in defense of, and against, the quote.
"The quote is simply from Benjamin Franklin, one of our Founding Fathers," said state Rep. Tim Geitner. "It wasn't uncommon for Benjamin Franklin to talk about virtue ... and how having a virtuous society is necessary for maintaining a republic. This quote that was offered tonight is simply just one way in which Benjamin Franklin communicated that."
"I'm assuming this quote was selected because of the mention of schools, but failing to take the quote at face value is a mistake," countered Erin Stephens, offering quotes by Nelson Mandela, William Butler Yeats and Malala Yousafzai as possible alternatives.
Several D-20 policies mention religion, but officials said those policies are administrative and therefore govern staff and students, but not the board.
“The Board of Education has Board policies, and it looks like there is nothing specific about religion within those policies,” district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said in an email.