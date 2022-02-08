District 11 sexual assault investigation leads to student walkout

Dozens of students are walking out of class today at Mitchell High School to spread awareness on sexual assault, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
There is a small petition on change.org that alleges School District 11 of not dealing with alleged sex assault violations effectively. KKTV News has reached out to District 11 and Colorado Springs Police. They tell 11 News no evidence has been found during their investigation.
Students of Mitchell High School spoke with 11 News to send a message to the district.
“We’ve been told to leave it in the past quite a few times,” said Kiera Healy, Student. “They tell us to just ignore it and pretend like nothing has happened to us. There were so many people who actually came forward when we asked.”
Chief Communication Officer Devra Ashby provided this statement to KKTV:
“Colorado Springs School District 11 takes any allegation of harm to students very seriously. After investigating this information in collaboration with law enforcement, D11 and Mitchell High School administrators feel appropriate steps were taken to address concerns. The investigations concluded with no substantial evidence to indicate escalated action needs to be taken.”
