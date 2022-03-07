Colorado Springs School District 11’s former superintendent will put his retirement on hold to assume his previous role on an interim basis, the district announced Monday.

During a special meeting, the district’s Board of Education named Nicholas Gledich — who led District 11 from 2009 until he retired in June 2018 — as interim superintendent, effective Tuesday.

The district parted ways with former superintendent Michael Thomas in a mutual separation agreement Wednesday. Executive director of student leadership Dan Hoff was named acting superintendent to run the day-to-day operations until an interim leader was named.

A veteran educator, Gledich assumed leadership of the district after more than 30 years as a teacher, principal and administrator in Orlando, Fla.

“The Board has the utmost faith and confidence that he is the right person to guide the district through the next phase of D-11 leadership,” the board said in a message to staff and families. “We are grateful to Dr. Gledich for his dedication to lead D-11 during this time as the board continues the process of selecting a permanent superintendent.”

The board has yet to identify or recruit a specific candidate, officials said.

“We will continue to update you as the search process progresses, and we invite you to take an active role in helping us make this critically important decision for the future of our students, staff, and community,” the message stated.