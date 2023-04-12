Steele Elementary School will become an International Baccalaureate pathway school beginning next academic year, the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday.

Steele will be the only elementary school in the district to have such a distinction.

IB is a college prep curriculum with a focus on intercultural learning. Students who graduate with an IB diploma can receive around 30 hours of college credit, depending on the college or university, according to a district spokesperson. IB lessons explore topics such as language, environment, conflict, governance and global challenges.

“There was strong buy-in from the staff in your school,” board President Parth Melpakam said. “The community buy-in was even stronger … I am enthusiastic about this program being added to District 11.”

Palmer High School and North Middle School are already designated IB schools. The district added Steele to the IB Primary Years Programme since it is a feeder to North, with 95% of its students attending for middle school.

The program will serve as a broad introduction to IB at the elementary level, with courses becoming more rigorous as students work their way up through the high school level. Students who choose to attend an IB pathway school are not required to seek an IB diploma, although they have the option to do so.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Several board members Thursday also spoke out against white supremacy following a recent incident in which a North Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave for allegedly being connected to a white supremacist group.

A social media post by The Asatru Folk Assembly on July 12, 2022, resurfaced in March in which the group named seventh-grade teacher Andrew Stutts as “the newest apprentice Folkbuilder.” The Asatru Folk Assembly is described by The Anti-Defamation League as a hate group emphasizing white identity.

“I trust our staff to handle to handle this conversation, and I just want to make it very clear I know the history. The history is written,” board member Darleen Daniels said. “It did exist. I’ve lived enough to know.”

Superintendent Michael Gaal said the staff used existing policy and regulations in determining its response. Staff will “err on the side of student safety” when concerns of dangerous adult behavior arise in a way that is also respectful of the rights of individual employees.

“The district will always act with great swiftness to ensure that they protect students first. We did act in great swiftness in the cases that were discussed, and many people took a very strong stand on that,” Gaal said. “I didn’t want there to be any confusion on if the staff is or is not acting on the policies of the board.”