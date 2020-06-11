DENVER — The Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education has voted unanimously to end its contract with the Denver Police Department (DPD) that provides school resource officers to the district.
This means that DPD school resources officers will be phased out through June 2021, and the district will rely on its own security team.
Dozens of community members signed up for public comment about the proposal during Thursday's meeting. It was sparked by conversations during the George Floyd protests that lasted for more than a week in downtown Denver.
“George Floyd’s death, and every tragic death of Black people at the hands of law enforcement, have brought to light how we as a district can respond and do more for our students of color," Superintendent Susana Cordova said in a statement released after the vote. "Ever since the issue of removing school resource officers was first raised, I emphasized how critical it is to hear from many different voices in the community. We heard from several stakeholders tonight, with pros and cons on both sides. It's important to think about the full context here: strong safety resources on our campuses; trusting relationships with the adults in our schools; and the urgent and absolute need to end the school-to-prison pipeline.
