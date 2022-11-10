Several District 49 Board of Education members called on each other to resign at Thursday’s meeting. The events were the culmination of what some board members call “a series of inflammatory issues.”
Board President John Graham opened by urging Ivy Liu to resign, saying he has “lost all confidence” in her ability to lead. Should she oblige, he said, he will follow suit and resign also.
“Director Liu has broken the trust of this District and community. Maybe that was not the intent initially, but you do not put your foot in your mouth this often without breaking teeth. Whatever the intent is, the results — and results are what matters — are unnecessarily destructive,” Graham said.
Hundreds of attendees were divided in their support and opposition of individual board members. The board met fragmented applause and “boos” after voting 3-2 to censure Liu for recent actions on social media, in which she quoted Adolf Hitler in a criticism of social-emotional learning (SEL).
The calls for resignation opened a tumultuous meeting in which Liu fought back and reiterated her criticisms of alleged “indoctrination” via the district’s SEL programming. In response, Liu called for Graham to resign instead.
Late in the evening, the board voted down an amendment that would prohibit minors from receiving vaccination services on district property. Current policy allows minors to receive vaccinations when accompanied by a parent.
The board also voted unanimously to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools. The action fulfilled an August 2021 resolution that passed in a 3-2 vote, which is believed to have made D-49 the first district in Colorado to approve such a ban.
The regulation is almost identical to last year’s resolution, according to district CEO Peter Hilts. However, solidifying the measure as a regulation allows the district to hold violators accountable and provides implementation guidance.