District 49 administration is recommending the school board deny Liberty Tree Academy’s charter renewal application. The D-49 board will vote on the recommendation at a later date.

Internal conflict between the charter school’s administration and board members has plagued Liberty Tree Academy after the board launched an investigation into dozens of allegations last fall, including nepotism, favoritism and creation of a hostile work environment. Critics say the investigation and subsequent disciplinary actions were not handled appropriately.

Liberty Tree Academy operates under its own charter school board, separate from the D-49 board that governs district public schools. However, the D-49 board has the authority to approve or deny a charter school’s renewal.

“At the request of those who are opposed to the current conduct of the Liberty Tree Academy Board, D-49 is being asked to intervene decisively,” the recommendation by D-49 administration and members of the District Accountability Committee reads. “Since the evidence collected and observed throughout the renewal application process concludes that the current Liberty Tree Academy Board does not have the ability to govern the school in a way that meets the needs and interests of the students, families, and staff, the D-49 administration recommends that the Board of Education deny the renewal of the charter application until demonstrated commitments and competencies can be provided and approved through a request to reconsider process.”

Every charter authorized by D-49 must undergo a renewal process after a set period. Renewal requires two submissions of application documents and school data, interviews with key stakeholders and an observational school visit, according to the recommendation.

Liberty Tree Academy can submit a request to reconsider should the D-49 board deny its initial application. D-49 recommends the request include “a proposed governance model that demonstrates the support of at least 51% of the families who attend LTA,” a proposed board training strategy, a policy review timeline and process, a board evaluation with input from the board and school stakeholders, and an administrator evaluation with input from the board and the School Accountability Committee.

The fall semester at Liberty Tree Academy was marked by administrative upheaval and alleged mismanagement. The school board hired an outside investigator to look into nearly three dozen allegations leveled at then-principal Shannon Wilson and Dean of Students Andy Killingsworth, among others. Both were terminated earlier this month.

Interviews conducted during the investigation showed a “high” level of support for a nepotism allegation that people are uneasy about Wilson being related to then-school business administrator Jeanette Hands, her mother-in-law, who also has been terminated.

Interviewees also supported claims that favoritism and preferential treatment are given to people based on personal relationships and loyalty, and staff are body-shamed and dress-coded based on favoritism.

The December investigation report recommended the charter school board modify or revise its nepotism policy and develop monthly “pulse surveys” for parents and staff, which board and administrators will review to address areas of concern. The report also recommended the board spend more time visiting the school, because many of the issues “may have been diffused [sic] at a much lower level if more relationship building had taken place.”

As a disciplinary measure, the board passed a resolution in October that stripped Wilson of her authority, granting some principal responsibilities instead to board President Michelle Morin.

Morin resigned from her board position earlier this year following protests outside Liberty Tree Academy. The board elected Tim Geitner in her place, whom Morin recommended. The board also voted to add two parent-elected positions to its structure.

Parents and staff voiced displeasure over the school board’s handling of the investigation during Thursday’s D-49 board meeting. In accordance with Liberty Tree Academy’s charter, board members choose their replacements, unlike public school districts, which hold elections for board members. During public comment, some parents said the school board does not represent them or support their voices since they are not elected by constituents. An equally boisterous crowd showed up in support of the board’s current structure.

The D-49 school board did not commit to any action, but individual members urged the charter school’s community to work together in solving its disagreements.

“You guys are adults. Act like adults. You have a wonderful school. You have wonderful teachers,” board President John Graham said. “Don’t put your kids in the middle of adult arguments, and remember that good and reasonable people can disagree.”