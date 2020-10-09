Academy School District 20 on Friday announced the following changes due to continued cases of coronavirus among students and staff:
• Rampart High School will temporarily transition to eLearning starting Monday. Students and staff will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Students are expected to log in to Microsoft Teams and attend all classes virtually during this two-week period.
Today the school learned a RHS staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 staff members are now in quarantine. With so many staff in quarantine, the school could no longer operate safely. Transitioning to eLearning will provide consistent, continuous and high-quality education for our students during the 14-day quarantine.
Although RHS is transitioning to eLearning, tomorrow’s football game and Drive-In Viewing Party will continue. The school will send additional communication in the coming days regarding evening and weekend activities.
• Timberview Middle School transitions a pack to synchronous learning
A student from Timberview Middle School’s (TMS) Pack 743-1 Silver is displaying COVID-like symptoms. The student has not tested positive for COVID-19, but the symptoms require a 14-day quarantine for Pack 743-1 Silver students and teachers. Because all four pack teachers will be quarantined for the 14 days, all Silver and Blue students will pivot to synchronous learning beginning Monday. Pack 743-1 students and teachers will return to their in-person Silver and Blue hybrid schedule on Monday, Oct. 26.
• Official COVID-19 outbreak at Legacy Peak Elementary
On Wednesday Legacy Peak Elementary alerted its community that a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Today, they learned a second student or staff member, from that same class, also tested positive for COVID-19.
According to El Paso County Public Health this is considered an outbreak. While the word outbreak may sound alarming, it simply means two or more students or staff — from the same classroom/cohort within a 14-day period — have been diagnosed with COVID-19. At this time, no other students or staff outside of this classroom have tested positive for COVID-19.