The controversial Healthy Kids Colorado Survey could see even less participation among El Paso County public school students, if Colorado Springs School District 11’s Board of Education approves a proposal that would change its parental consent model.

The board first discussed the issue at its Feb. 8 meeting and will talk again at Wednesday night’s meeting about moving from “passive consent” to “active consent” for surveys, analyses and evaluations children are asked to take at school.

The policy change would mean parents would have to give written consent for their child to opt in — instead of giving written consent for their child to opt out — of what some see as intrusive surveys, analyses and evaluations at school.

Currently in D-11, the region's third-largest school district, unless parents give permission for their child to opt out, the child automatically is administered the forms and solicited feedback.

In 2021, approximately 98% of participating school districts chose passive consent procedures, meaning parents and guardians had to opt their students out of taking the survey by returning a signed form denying permission, said Vanessa Bernal, bilingual media specialist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, administered statewide in the fall of odd years, contains more than 100 questions for middle and high school students regarding a host of topics, including their sexual behavior, drug and alcohol use, thoughts of self-harm and suicide, eating and sleeping habits, bullying, whether their homes have guns and other personal lifestyle and health information that some parents, educators and leaders think is too intrusive.

The survey is billed as confidential and anonymous. It’s administered by the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

In the 2021 go-round, El Paso County was one of six regions in the state that did not have enough student participation to provide statistically significant data, the Colorado Department of Public Health reported.

That was the second time low participation among the county's 15 public school districts led to answers not being compiled for a look at results; the first was in 2015.

Public health officials say low participation is unfortunate because the data is useful in tracking behaviors, health indicators and trends. Agencies also use the information to obtain funding for programs to address identified problems, such as smoking or vaping.

El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly is among those who oppose modifying the D-11 policy.

“Due to smart phones, social media and decreasing human connectedness, this generation is growing up in a world unlike any that preceded it,” Kelly wrote in a letter he sent to the D-11 superintendent and board of education members Wednesday morning.

“Our only hope to offer help is to understand what they are going through and what they need,” he said, adding that that’s what the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey does.

Other surveys mentioned in the tentative revisions include 5 Essentials and Panorama Education, which also ask children about their personal thoughts, feelings, experiences and activities.

The proposal would apply to surveys, analyses and evaluations that ask students about:

• Political or religious affiliations

• Mental and psychological problems potentially embarrassing to the student or his family

• Sex behavior and attitudes or topics that infringe on student privacy

• Illegal, anti-social, self-incriminating and demeaning behavior

• Critical appraisals of other individuals with whom respondents have close family relationships

• Legally recognized privileged and analogous relationships such as those of lawyers, physicians and ministers

• Income other than that required by law to determine eligibility for participation in a program or for receiving financial assistance under such program.

El Paso County was one of 13 counties to have results of the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey suppressed, with results from 51 counties made public.

Individual schools in El Paso County that participated received their student data, according to survey administrators, but the statistics were not made available to the public.

Statewide findings in 2021 showed students continued to have feelings of depression, anxiety and stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, and substance use decreased among teens, likely because of their inability to access substances as much during the pandemic.

The seven-member D-11 board could decide to move the item from discussion to action for its March 22 meeting.