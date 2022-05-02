The Boys’ and Girls’ Club of the Pikes Peak Region recently selected a Colorado Springs high school student as its most outstanding teen of 2022.

Haylie Clayburn, a sophomore at Palmer High School, was named the club’s Youth of the Year following a comprehensive selection process that included several of the area’s top teens, according to Aphten Goldman, the club’s Vice President of Development.

“We’re extremely proud of Haylie,” Goldman said. “She has been through hardships in her young life, and she has emerged as a leader and an example.”

Clayburn, 16, was informed of her selection last month and “I couldn’t keep the smile off my face for the rest of the day,” she said.

District 11 interim superintendent Nicholas Gledich announced Clayburn’s accomplishment during the April 27 Board of Education meeting.

“Congratulations, and thanks for making D-11 look good,” Gledich said.

Clayburn has been a fixture at the Boys’ and Girls’ Club for years, beginning in kindergarten, she said. Familiarity with the club programs and a natural desire to help others made her a natural fit for a leadership role among members. As she grew older, she began mentoring younger members, reading to them, helping with homework, and making herself available for kids who need a sympathetic ear.

“(The Boys’ and Girls’ Club) has always been like a second home to me,” Clayburn said. “It’s a place where I can truly be myself, and I enjoy helping other be themselves.”

A club mentor and 2014 Youth of the Year, Ashley O’Donnell, inspired Clayburn to enter the regional competition she said.

“Ashley has been a big influence in my life,” she said. “I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”

The Youth of the Year program is essentially a leadership initiative aimed at highlighting exemplary teens, aged 13-18, and setting them up for success, Goldman said. In order to be eligible for the competition, a teen has to be named Youth of the Month at least once in the past year.

“The values teens have to embody in order to be considered are leadership in service, academic excellence, and a healthy lifestyle,” Goldman said. “Haylie exemplifies all three values.”

Competitors are required to write three essays, acquire two letters of recommendation, and give a three-minute speech in front of a group of local leaders. Those leaders evaluate the submissions, narrow the competitors down to four finalists, and pick a winner.

For Clayburn, winning the award is a high point in a young life that has seen its share of lows. She was mercilessly bullied in school for years, she said, and she wants to eventually be an advocate for kids who suffer the same fate.

“I don’t want other people to go through what I went through,” said Clayburn, an honor student and Palmer softball player. “I want to use my voice and experience to help others find their voice. People who have been bullied don’t always like to talk about it because they don’t want to come across as weak.”

Goldman said that it takes an inner strength to speak out about bullying the way Clayburn has.

“It can be challenging for youth to move beyond their difficult experiences and become positive young people,” Goldman said. “She’s so able and willing to take what has been a negative experience and use it to help other people.”

As the regional representative, Clayburn advanced to the state competition to vie for $2,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete for midwestern Youth of the Year. She didn’t win the state contest, but she said she’s proud of what she’s accomplished this year.

“I didn’t think I would win (regional Youth of the Year), but I did,” she said. “I’m excited about that, and super happy.”