Elliott Bossetti was endlessly frustrated as a kid by an old family computer “that never really worked right.” If only she knew how to fix it, she thought.

So she learned. Bossetti took an IT class at school out of curiosity, followed by additional computer science and cybersecurity courses. Then she joined the robotics team to learn more about circuitry. She programmed microcontrollers for fun and acquired certifications in Cloud Essentials and IT.

Now, the first-generation college-student-to-be is being honored for her technical curiosities by way of a one-time $5,000 scholarship toward a four-year college or university of her choosing. She will use the money to explore her interests in cybersecurity and engineering.

“It will allow me to advance my knowledge in topics I’m interested in,” said Bossetti, who will enter her senior year at Pine Creek High School this fall. “The financial aid will definitely be helpful.”

Bossetti is one of seven recipients of this year’s Future STEM Leaders scholarship courtesy of The Aerospace Corporation, a private, nonprofit research and development center for space that serves several national security, civil and commercial space organizations. Colorado Springs is home to one of Aerospace’s five national locations, which each select standout scholars from a pool of local candidates.

The scholarship was established in 2015 to support underrepresented and underprivileged students in the pursuit of science, technology, engineering or math careers. Successful applicants are involved in their communities, demonstrate leadership initiative and are committed to pursuing STEM degrees.

According to Colorado Springs Aerospace outreach team members George Vazquez and Paul Deaderick, who helped evaluate this year’s batch of applications, Bossetti stood out for her articulate vision on using tech to solve problems. The two were especially impressed by her understanding of how emotional intelligence and people skills play into those solutions.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“You don’t see that often in a young person,” Deaderick said. “You can always find a neat trick with technology, but if it ultimately doesn’t serve people, it’s not a good solution. She had that nailed down.”

“There’s a lot more to STEM than just STEM,” Vazquez added. “It’s about being well-rounded. … All those activities help you in STEM, right? Being a good writer, being able to communicate both written and verbal, and being a good advocate of what you’re trying to push forward.”

Bossetti said she is intrigued by the mentor aspect of the scholarship program, which pairs each student with a professional in a STEM career aligned with their own interests.

“I haven’t really heard of any scholarships doing that before,” Bossetti said. “I think it might be a good opportunity to make connections, do some networking maybe, and learn from their experiences and have a reliable source to ask questions.”

The mentor program exposes students to professionals who might look like them or come from similar backgrounds or struggles, Deaderick said. His hope is students might better visualize themselves in similar successful roles one day.