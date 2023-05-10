Christian Ruiz Mendez, a senior at St. Mary’s High School, was a little confused when his teacher, Mike Kloenne, presented his with an Amazon package during a recent class.

When Ruiz Mendez saw the contents of the box, he was moved nearly to tears.

“That was crazy,” he said. “I was blown away.”

Inside the box was a notification that Ruiz Mendez had been named an Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipient. The tech giant has awarded 400 college scholarships, worth a total of $16 million, to top high school STEM students looking to pursue a degree in computer science or engineering.

In addition to a $40,000 endowment to attend a college or university of his choice, Ruiz Mendez will also receive a paid Amazon internship upon the completion of his freshman year.

The Future Engineer initiative largely targets exemplary students from underserved communities and/or underrepresented backgrounds. More than 70% of the scholarship recipients identify as Black, Latinx, or Native American, according to a news release.

The same day Ruiz Mendez received the Amazon scholarship, he was also informed that he had also earned a $100,000 grant from the Daniels Foundation.

“Two scholarships in one day,” Kloenne said. “He had a really good day.”

For Ruiz Mendez, who will attend Loyola Marymount University in the fall, the scholarships represented the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. He will be the second member of his family to attend college; his sister Briana, who attends Adams State University, was the first.

When he talked about the sacrifices his mother, Araceli Mendez, made to get him to this point, Ruiz Mendez made no attempt to hide his tears.

“My mother was born in rural Mexico,” he said. “She came to America in the 1990s. She worked so hard, and she made hard choices for us. She is the reason I am the person I have become.”

Kloenne said the scholarships are well deserved, and that Loyola Marymount is getting a star student.

“He’s a great kid,” Kloenne said. “He’s a student any teacher would want. He has skills any employer would be looking for. I’d take a hundred kids like Chris.”

Ruiz Mendez, who plans to major in computer science, discovered an aptitude for science and technology at an early age. When, as a third-grader, he became fascinated with the inner working of a tablet, a budding STEM standout was born.

“I just like to learn about how things are designed,” said Ruiz Mendez, who hopes to eventually start his own software engineering business. “I like figuring out how things work. And computer science has lots of applications. You can use it anywhere to improve something.”

Ruiz Mendez said he would like to see more Latinx people in STEM professions. According to data from the Pew Research Center, people of Hispanic heritage make up 17% of total employment in the U.S., but only 8% of all STEM workers.

“I know there aren’t many people doing STEM jobs who look like me,” he said. “But I believe there will be more.”